Covid-19: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reports 418 more deaths in SA

Getrude Makhafola
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize
PHOTO: GCIS

On the first day of 2021, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reported that there were 418 more Covid-19-related deaths and 16 726 new cases.

The Western Cape recorded the highest number of deaths at 138, while KwaZulu-Natal recorded 134, and the Eastern Cape and Gauteng each recorded 66 deaths. Six people died in Mpumalanga and eight in the Free State, he added.

"This brings the total detected deaths to 28 887. The total number of Covid-19 cases is 1 073 887, with 16 726 new cases identified. This represents a positivity rate of 33.4 percent," the minister said in a statement which was released on New Year's Day.

The cumulative total number of tests conducted in South Africa was 6 659 318 and 887 701 recoveries were recorded.

Globally, about 1.8 million people have lost their lives due to Covid-19. The highest number of deaths - roughly 340 000 - was recorded in the USA.

In South Africa, the government reverted to a Level 3 lockdown in the midst of the holiday season to curb escalating cases.

Events and gatherings have been banned and beaches are no-go zones in Covid-19 hotspots.

