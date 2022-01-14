1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Healthcare workers' booster shots show increased protection against Omicron variant

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Initial data from the Sisonke 2 study has shown that booster shots improve protection against the Omicron variant.
Initial data from the Sisonke 2 study has shown that booster shots improve protection against the Omicron variant.
PHOTO: Ziyaad Douglas/Getty Images
  • Initial data from the Sisonke study has shown increased protection against Omicron through booster shots.
  • More than 230 000 healthcare workers have received the J&J vaccine booster shot.
  • However, there were more breakthrough infections among healthcare workers than with previous variants.

Initial data from the Sisonke 2 study has shown that booster shots improve protection against the Omicron variant.

In a digital briefing on Friday, held by the national Department of Health, president of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and co-investigator of the Sisonke trial, Glenda Gray, said the booster shots had shown increased protection against hospital admission.

During the trial, 235 064 healthcare workers received a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

For the first two weeks after the booster shot, participants recorded vaccine effectiveness of 63%. This increased to 84% between 14 and 27 days, and 85% between one and two months, Gray said.

Gray added that there had been 51 493 breakthrough infections since the start of the Sisonke trial in February. Daily infections due to Omicron were three times higher than that seen with the Delta variant in the third wave, she said.

READ | Nearly 90% of Western Cape population could have some Covid-19 immunity, health dept says

She added that breakthrough infections mimicked findings in the general population, with symptoms appearing less severe, with lower hospital admission rates than in previous waves.

"With Omicron there was a clear and early decoupling of hospitalisation from cases," she said.

In breakthrough infections, the study found there was less likelihood of patients being admitted to ICU or needing ventilation and oxygen when compared to Delta infections.

Not as many 'admissions and deaths'

Gray added that Omicron presented more in younger people than previous variants.

The same trend was seen in the rest of the population, said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases of South Africa's (NICD) Dr Waasila Jassat.

She said during the briefing that the fourth wave had shown the decoupling between infections and hospital admissions.

This meant that deaths and admissions were not rising in proportion to infections.

Jassat said:

While we had a huge number of cases, we didn't have as many admissions and deaths as in previous waves.

Hospital stays were shorter in the fourth wave compared to previous waves, said Jassat, and there was a lower percentage of cases requiring admission into ICU.

While there were lower numbers of adults admitted, there was a higher percentage of cases admitted to hospital among children.

In addition, hospital admissions appeared to be largely in those who were not vaccinated. Based on a small sample of cases, relying on self-reported data, more than 80% of hospitalisations were among unvaccinated people, said Jassat.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdsamrchealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.60
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,825.99
+0.2%
Silver
23.04
-0.2%
Palladium
1,870.00
-0.9%
Platinum
978.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.47
-0.2%
Top 40
68,316
-1.3%
All Share
75,023
-1.2%
Resource 10
74,345
-1.6%
Industrial 25
94,072
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,533
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo