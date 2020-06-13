39m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 'Her wings were ready but our hearts were not' – schoolmate bids farewell to friend

Tammy Petersen
Sasja Faro and Charlene Schaff Jacobs.
Sasja Faro and Charlene Schaff Jacobs.
Charlene Schaff Jacobs, Supplied
  • Sasja Faro, a mom of three, died last Sunday of the coronavirus.
  • Her childhood friend, Charlene Schaff Jacobs, says she will miss Faro's vivaciousness and spontaneity.
  • Faro, 45, will be buried next Saturday.

The novel coronavirus has claimed a daughter, wife, mother, sister, cousin and friend in Sasja Faro.

"Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not," her childhood friend, Charlene Schaff Jacobs, said.

"Covid-19 has been on the world's lips for months now. Where did it start? Is it even real? Why is there no cure yet? Sadly, I was one of the sceptics until it affected someone that I know personally. Someone near and dear to me."

READ | 'He died doing what he loved' - wife remembers police officer husband who died of Covid-19

Faro died on Sunday. The mom of three was from Blue Downs, about 30km outside the Cape Town city centre.

Jacobs shared Faro's story with the family's blessing. "They feel that this is a great way to honour her since there won't be much in the way of a funeral," she said.

A week ago, Faro's daughter contacted Jacobs to let her know that the family had tested positive for the virus.

Respiratory problems

"Sasja was beginning to show signs of respiratory problems and had to be admitted to Louis Leipoldt Hospital," she said.

"On Sunday, the family was informed that she is showing signs of improvement, [but at] around 23:00, she lost the battle against Covid-19."

Her death brought to an end a friendship which spanned 30 years.

Jacobs met Faro in on her first day at Portland High School in Mitchells Plain in 1989.

READ | A Durban family's heartache after their patriarch dies

"I was an introvert and very shy, but the minute she walked up to me and introduced herself, I had a friend for life," Jacobs, 44, recalled.

"Sasja made high school an adventure for me. A magical experience. She made me look forward to being in school every day. We became as tight as shoelaces. She was the peas to my carrots. We were inseparable."

After matriculating, Jacobs went to university and Faro started working in a baby clothing store.

"But we remained in touch," she said.

Fun person

"With marriage and responsibilities, it wasn't easy to get together and have girls' nights out, but thanks to social media, like Facebook and WhatsApp, we reconnected years later."

Jacobs spent what would be Faro's last Christmas with her.

READ | Anguish as Muslim funeral rites restricted due to Covid-19

"We simply picked up where we left off, like there was never an interruption in our friendship," she recalled.

"She was always a fun and free-spirited person so we shared a magnificent day together."

Jacobs said she would miss Faro's vivaciousness and spontaneity.

"And she was always my rock. I could always turn to her – she was always there.

"She suffered from depression so she had her own issues to deal with. But she never turned me away."

Faro will be buried next Saturday.

Related Links
I had no idea just how loved he was – wife of cameraman killed by Covid-19
Beloved teacher, who died of Covid-19, buried days before schools reopen
WATCH | Covid-19: How do pandemics end?
Read more on:
cape towncoronavirus
Lottery
One person nets R285k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 7711 votes
Cricket
12% - 2220 votes
Soccer
24% - 4381 votes
Golf
7% - 1303 votes
Other
15% - 2844 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun 2020

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo