Covid-19: 'Her wings were ready but our hearts were not' – schoolmate bids farewell to friend

Sasja Faro, a mom of three, died last Sunday of the coronavirus.

Her childhood friend, Charlene Schaff Jacobs, says she will miss Faro's vivaciousness and spontaneity.

Faro, 45, will be buried next Saturday.

"Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not," her childhood friend, Charlene Schaff Jacobs, said.

"Covid-19 has been on the world's lips for months now. Where did it start? Is it even real? Why is there no cure yet? Sadly, I was one of the sceptics until it affected someone that I know personally. Someone near and dear to me."

Faro died on Sunday. The mom of three was from Blue Downs, about 30km outside the Cape Town city centre.

Jacobs shared Faro's story with the family's blessing. "They feel that this is a great way to honour her since there won't be much in the way of a funeral," she said.

A week ago, Faro's daughter contacted Jacobs to let her know that the family had tested positive for the virus.

Respiratory problems

"Sasja was beginning to show signs of respiratory problems and had to be admitted to Louis Leipoldt Hospital," she said.

"On Sunday, the family was informed that she is showing signs of improvement, [but at] around 23:00, she lost the battle against Covid-19."

Her death brought to an end a friendship which spanned 30 years.

Jacobs met Faro in on her first day at Portland High School in Mitchells Plain in 1989.

"I was an introvert and very shy, but the minute she walked up to me and introduced herself, I had a friend for life," Jacobs, 44, recalled.

"Sasja made high school an adventure for me. A magical experience. She made me look forward to being in school every day. We became as tight as shoelaces. She was the peas to my carrots. We were inseparable."

After matriculating, Jacobs went to university and Faro started working in a baby clothing store.

"But we remained in touch," she said.

Fun person

"With marriage and responsibilities, it wasn't easy to get together and have girls' nights out, but thanks to social media, like Facebook and WhatsApp, we reconnected years later."

Jacobs spent what would be Faro's last Christmas with her.

"We simply picked up where we left off, like there was never an interruption in our friendship," she recalled.

"She was always a fun and free-spirited person so we shared a magnificent day together."

Jacobs said she would miss Faro's vivaciousness and spontaneity.

"And she was always my rock. I could always turn to her – she was always there.

"She suffered from depression so she had her own issues to deal with. But she never turned me away."

Faro will be buried next Saturday.