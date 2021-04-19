33m ago

Covid-19: High school pupil drowns at Free State quarantine facility

Ntwaagae Seleka
A pupil has drowned at a Covid-19 quarantine facility.
  • A high school pupil has drowned at a Free State Covid-19 quarantine centre.
  • The pupil was swimming at Sterkfontein Dam with another pupil when he drowned.
  • The deceased was part of a group of pupils from Ladybrand who were staying at the facility.

A 16-year-old pupil has drowned at a Covid-19 quarantine facility in the Free State. 

Together with four others, the pupil was staying at a quarantine centre situated near the Sterkfontein Dam in Harrismith.

It is believed that, on Sunday, two of the five pupils were swimming in the dam when the 16-year-old pupil drowned.

The five pupils were from Ladybrand in the Free State.

READ | Limpopo pupil dies, education dept probes 'bullying' video

Free State Department of Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the two had allegedly sneaked past the security guards, and gone for a swim in the dam.

"Police are investigating the matter in detail because this unfortunate incident happened in a place where the pupils were not authorised to swim by the facility management. 

READ | Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme extended by three months

"Preliminary reports indicate that the two learners went swimming without supervision and authorisation. Unfortunately, one pupil drowned while the other survived. 

"The five pupils were part of the remaining five pupils who had been quarantined at Sterkfontein Dam after there was a noticeable increase in numbers of Covid-19 related infections at some schools in Ladybrand," Mvambi said. 

The families of the affected pupils have been informed about the incident.

Mvambi said the four remaining pupils wee undergoing counselling.

