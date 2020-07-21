1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Higher education academic year likely to end in March 2021, says Nzimande

Jan Gerber
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande.
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande.
GCIS
  • The Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology's budget is cut by almost R10 billion.
  • The current academic year may only end in March 2021.
  • The DA, EFF and FF Plus do not support the budget.

The academic year in the higher education sector will probably only end in March next year, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande said.

He also told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday that his department's budget will be cut with just shy of R10 billion.

"The final Special Adjustments Budget cut for the department for 2020/21 amounts to R9.857 billion," Nzimande told MPs in the virtual sitting of the NCOP.

He said the total suspension of funds amounts to R6.734 billion, of which R4.999 billion is reallocated for reprioritising expenditure towards Covid-19 activities, while the net suspension amounts to R1.734 billion for normal voted funds.

READ | Blade's plans to save the academic year 

The adjustments budget also provides for the reduced collection of skills levies to the amount of R8.122 billion.

This means the department's original allocation for 2020/21 reduces from R116.857 billion to R107.000 billion, which represents a reduction of 8%.

"It is clear the 2020 academic year is not going to finish in 2020," he said, adding it is expected to finish in March, which will add to the costs.

Opposition MPs were not impressed with the budget cuts.

Plundering

DA MP Delmaine Christians said higher education should be the frontline department and the DA is "deeply concerned" about the cut and the "plundering" of higher education.

The EFF's Lindile Luthuli said the adjusted budget does not appreciate the critical moment South Africa currently finds itself in.

"It shows no imagination and does not consider the needs of the black child," she said.

READ | Schools reopening: Union threatens to shut down schools

FF Plus MP Armand Cloete said only time will tell what the impact on higher education will be.

He said Nzimande should take responsibility for the "ghost students" and the R100 million for an inadequate computer system at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

DA MP Cathlene Labuschagne said the budget should be an investment in South Africa's future, but the government seems more interested in getting bailouts for SAA, showing "cadre deployment is its highest priority".

She said the irony is President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council are relying on scientists, but with this budget, there might not be any scientists to advise in the future.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Buti Manamela dismissed the opposition's criticism as coming from a "point of privilege or the comfortable position of opposition".  

Related Links
Science and innovation dept to research traditional medicine for Covid-19 fight
Nzimande appoints task team to probe NSFAS, calls for inquiry into salaries of vice-chancellors
2021 university academic programme likely to start be later than usual - Nzimande
Read more on:
blade nzimandeparliamentlockdowneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
48% - 272 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 165 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
23% - 134 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.39
(+1.28)
ZAR/GBP
20.91
(+0.61)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(+0.65)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.88)
Gold
1840.24
(+1.23)
Silver
21.20
(+6.54)
Platinum
883.00
(+4.60)
Brent Crude
43.35
(+0.37)
Palladium
2141.01
(+5.51)
All Share
56422.14
(+0.28)
Top 40
52016.52
(+0.32)
Financial 15
10688.19
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
76329.58
(+1.75)
Resource 10
54424.57
(-1.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000...

12h ago

Engineering student asks for R67 from each Facebook follower, secures over R40 000 towards her fees
This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a...

20 Jul 2020

This reader wanted RTs so Toyota could service his Dad's old Stallion bakkie as a birthday gift
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo