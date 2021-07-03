Covid-19: Highest number of daily cases recorded as infections pass 2-million mark

South Africa recorded the highest daily Covid-19 infections so far (24 270) on Friday.

Gauteng, the hardest hit by the third wave of infections, reported 14 198 new cases.

Overall, cases were at 2 019 826, passing the two-million mark.

South Africa continues to experience a rise in in Covid-19 cases, reporting 24 270 new infections on Friday, the highest so far.

There are now 2 019 826 Covid-19 cases, breaching the two-million mark over the last reporting period on Friday. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng accounted for 59%t of the new cases, followed by the Western Cape with 11%. North West and KwaZulu-Natal were both at 7%

Gauteng, battered by the third wave driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, has 14 198 new cases. The spike in the province resulted in government implementing a Level 4 lockdown, with stricter regulations to curb the surge in infections. More patients in the province required hospital care, the Gauteng health department said on Friday.

"The increase in hospital admissions continues to place a heavy strain on the health system in both public and private sectors. Hospitals both in public and private sectors are getting full. We need to do everything in our power to avoid contracting the virus, especially those with comorbidities and weak immune systems who might require hospitalisation in the event they contract the virus."

At least 303 more people have died, bringing the country's Covid-19 death toll to 61 332.



South Africa has administered 3 292 671 vaccines so far.