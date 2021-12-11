14m ago

Covid-19: Hospital admissions among children decline - Health Minister Joe Phaahla

Nicole McCain
  • Hospital admissions among Covid-19-positive children appear to be dropping.
  •  Last week, 8% of patients who were admitted were under five – a decrease from 14% three weeks ago.
  • It is still unclear what caused the initial increase in Covid-19 numbers among children.

Hospital admissions among Covid-19 positive children appear to be decreasing, Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed during a digital briefing on Friday.

During the three-week period from Sunday, 14 November to Saturday, 4 December there was an increase in admissions among children under the age of 5 at hospitals in Pretoria. During this time, 21% of all admissions were for patients younger than 18.

However, the pattern has started to change. The proportion of admissions in children younger than 5 has decreased to 8% from 14% three weeks ago, Phaahla said.

"It is still not clear what [was] driving this apparent increase in the proportion of children admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Time and further investigations will provide some answers," he said.

Phaalha added that many of the cases were in children who had already been admitted to hospital for other reasons.

Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that admissions among those younger than 19 have started to decrease, while older populations have shown a slight increase in admissions.

She added that admissions appeared to be higher for people in age groups with lower vaccine coverage.

READ | Covid-19 vaccines: Children aged 12 to 17 can now get second Pfizer shot

Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO Dr Mathabo Mathebula said that of the 75 patients admitted to the Tshwane District Hospital on Thursday 2 December, 68 were unvaccinated.

"After your vaccinations, you can still contract Covid-19. But the vaccine makes symptoms almost non-existent. My observation is that patients who have been vaccinated rarely need to be taken care of by health professionals and can often recover at home," she said.

However, Phaahla added, children younger than 1 and those with comorbidities are still at risk.

"There is no need for alarm. We expect this variant to behave as others have," he added.

This week, the Department of Health announced that children older than 12 would be eligible for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of Thursday, 707 483 doses of vaccine have been administered to children older than 12.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general of health, said there had been an increased uptake in vaccination among adolescents over the last few days – a trend he attributed to the end of examinations.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

