Covid-19: 'I have a second chance at life' - survivor on the long road to health

Jenni Evans
Johan Marais feels he has a second chance at life (Supplied).
  • Seventy-one-year-old John Marais feels he has been given a second chance at life after surviving Covid-19. 
  • He is learning to walk again after surviving the ward with the "big machines".
  • The heart attack survivor and emphysema patient says his doctors believe he survived because he already had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 

"They gave me one of these high-quality four-by-fours to learn to walk again," chuckles Capetonian John Marais of the metal frame he uses as he recovers from Covid-19. 

Speaking from the "kooi" or the bed, where he feels the least uncomfortable in his recovery, Marais remembers the Sunday that Covid-19 came knocking.  

The retired 71-year-old was recovering from a severe heart attack and a follow-up operation to assist his longer-term heart health. 

His wife Elsabe, who works at doctors' rooms, had contracted Covid-19 before him, and she was about to finish her isolation when he too contracted the virus, but was still at home. 

He had been having a shower at their home in Brackenfell when he felt his legs buckle under him, and he sank to the ground and collapsed. 

Elsabe says of that terrible moment: 

He just sank into my arms.

Paramedics were summoned, and they chased off to the hospital with him, and he was admitted to ICU. 

Five days after admission, his condition deteriorated, possibly because he was still recovering from his heart operation, and he was transferred to the high care ICU division.

"They came along with those huge machines," he says, wheezing slightly.

"It is frightening. You can't see your people. It is unbelievable," he says of the psychological impact of Covid-19." 

Marais said:

People leave in body bags. I saw it myself three times.


"You think this is now your last chance. The last one you will ever have. So I decided this virus is not going to beat me; I am going to beat it."

While in hospital, his sister Betty, who also had Covid-19, took a turn for the worse and died. 

Elsabe kept up a brave face, arranging Betty's funeral, managing their home while still off work, and worrying about her husband. 

"I was like a robot for the first few days he was in hospital," she says. "But I felt relief that he was in safe hands."

However, John messaged her one day from hospital to say simply: "There's trouble."

A social worker called Elsabe and told her that he had been transferred to the high care ICU and he was gravely ill. 

"And then reality set in," she says.

She and her prayer group prayed fervently for John.

"Covid-19 keeps you on your knees. I just said, 'Jesus, please breathe into his lungs'."

The former chemicals plant worker also has the lung disease emphysema. 

Marais said that he was eventually moved back to ICU, and then sent for rehabilitation to learn how to walk and breathe again after such a long stay in bed.

His doctor told him that having his first dose of the Pfizer vaccination in June had helped him recover from Covid-19.

"I think to myself, 'imagine if I didn't have the vaccination'," he says, trailing off. 

Marais said that he did not face any pressure or conspiracy theories before he went for his vaccination. 

"I don't really have people like that in my circle," he laughs.

But the road to recovery is still long, and is marked by grief after his sister's death.

He battles with remembering things, and has to carry a small oxygen tank around, strapped to his walking frame. He is also 14kg lighter after his ordeal.

"I'm just trying to build up my strength now," he said. 

In the meantime, Elsabe says her husband is slowly getting out and about again, with regular visits to his son's work for a cup of coffee and a chat. 

"The gratitude I feel is unbelievable. I am normally a busy bee. But Covid-19 teaches you to slow down," she concludes.

