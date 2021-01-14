13m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: If NCCC keeps schools closed, independent schools will go online - association

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File Photo.
File Photo.
Getty Images
  • Isasa head Lebogang Montjane has said the basic education department has indicated that the NCCC wants schools to open later than 27 January.
  • Montjane has said if such a recommendation affects independent schools, they will recommend that their teaching goes online.
  • A number of Isasa's private schools have reopened but are not at full capacity.

Independent school associations are in a catch-22 situation as it becomes apparent that schools are likely not to stay closed until February amid the Covid-19 second wave in the country.

According to Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) executive director Lebogang Montjane, several bodies met with Department of Basic Education Director-General Mweli Mathanzima on Tuesday. Montjane said Mathanzima indicated that the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) was considering postponing the reopening of schools.

Speaking to News24 during a Zoom meeting on Thursday, Montjane said while the association was still in consultation with the department, it was faced with a difficulty due to the nature of independent schools. 

READ Covid-19: What should SA do about reopening schools? Experts, unions have their say

Montjane said coastal schools were meant to reopen later, although some in KwaZulu-Natal did, but not entirely. 

He said those schools under the umbrella body which had opened, had about 75% capacity.

"Our schools were meant to open on 13 January. We then indicated to our membership, at the request of our members, that maybe they should move their opening day to 18. However, our boarding schools – and we have got several full boarding schools – there are no day students. Those schools are opened.

"So, the difficulty for us is that if there is a call for the closure of schools or the postponement of the opening, the difficulty for our full boarding schools, [is that] forcing them to close may be more dangerous than letting them remain open."

ALSO READ | Covid-19: Parents express faith in independent schools amid second wave

Montjane said:

The kids are all at school and the teachers are all on the same campus so you can control who comes in and out. If you ask them to close and they have reopened, well guess what, they are going home and that's the danger and then they are more exposed at home than they were at school.

The NCCC has recommended a postponement of two weeks for the reopening, Montjane said. 

Public schools were meant to open on 25 January for teachers and on 27 January for pupils.

Montjane said Isasa's management would meet on Thursday to make a decision.

He added that there were a lot of complexities around the second wave and the new variant and how it affected younger people but believed that, like last year, its schools would be able to effectively manage the virus.

"I think nothing would really change but obviously we would have to be far more stringent about the screening on a daily basis, mask wearing, hand sanitising, something that was already happening anyway," Montjane said. 

Despite the confusion, for now, the association anticipated that it would embark on hybrid teaching and learning, like it did last year during the first wave. 

Montjane said: 

If government says we have to postpone the reopening of schools, Isasa's recommendation is that our members must open, but remotely.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
educationcoronavirus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
51% - 5340 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
46% - 4823 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 411 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

3h ago

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.16
(+0.53)
ZAR/GBP
20.70
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.41
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(+0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.72)
Gold
1842.15
(-0.34)
Silver
25.26
(-0.20)
Platinum
1109.00
(+1.23)
Brent Crude
55.90
(-0.92)
Palladium
2387.99
(+0.63)
All Share
63980.32
(+0.80)
Top 40
58855.08
(+0.89)
Financial 15
11913.08
(-0.69)
Industrial 25
83999.75
(+1.84)
Resource 10
64877.53
(+0.22)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo