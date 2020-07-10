40m ago

Covid-19 in Gauteng: City of Johannesburg is the hotspot - here's a breakdown of the numbers

Canny Maphanga
A health worker screens a resident at Diepsloot for Covid-19.
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Nearly 50% of Gauteng's Covid-19 cases are in the City of Johannesburg.
  • Of the total 38 045 cases in the City, 8 327 are in Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen.
  • A further 7 717 cases are in the sub-district which houses the inner city and Johannesburg South.

As of Friday, 10 July, the City of Johannesburg has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 38 045 - 46.6% of the total 81 546 cases in the province.

The sub-district of City of Johannesburg D has the highest number of cases - 8 327. The areas in the district are Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen.

This is followed by City of Johannesburg F, with 7 717 cases. The areas in the district are the inner city and Johannesburg South.

City of Johannesburg E - which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton - has recorded 6 004 cases, while the City of Johannesburg C - Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida and Bram Fisherville - has recorded 4 806 cases.

A further 4 292 cases were recorded in City of Johannesburg B - which consists of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmerantia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

City of Johannesburg A has recorded 3 426 cases and City of Johannesburg G 3 114.

Ekurhuleni is the region with the second highest numbers - 18 100 cases.

There are 4 511 cases in the sub-district of Ekurhuleni South 1 - which consists of Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park, Tswelopele, Vosloorus and Villa Liza.

READ: Gauteng Premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Tshwane is the region with the third highest number of cases, with 13 246.

The highest number - 4 194 - has been recorded in sub-district of City of Tshwane 3 - which consists of Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West.

Sedibeng has 3 888 cases, and Emfuleni 2 995.

The West Rand has 5 266 cases, of which 2 825 falls within the sub-district of Mogale City.

In addition, a total of 3 001 cases are still unallocated.

To date, the province has recorded 26 438 recoveries and 515 deaths.

The allocation of cases to respective districts is an ongoing process.

