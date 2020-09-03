Covid-19 in numbers: 14 389 fatalities, 630 595 total infections and an 87% recovery rate

South Africa has a total of 630 595 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 14 389 fatalities.

With 553 456 recoveries, the recovery rate is at 87%.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 726 721, with 21 313 new tests conducted since the last report.

South Africa's recovery rate for Covid-19 remained high by Wednesday at 87%, well above the global average of 66%.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced the latest coronavirus figures on Wednesday evening, stating that the cumulative total of cases in South Africa had jumped by 2 336 new cases to 630 595.

The country's recoveries now stand at 553 456.

Mkhize also reported 126 more Covid-19-related deaths: 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, 49 in Gauteng, 29 in the Eastern Cape, 15 in the Free State, 16 in the Western Cape and five in the Northern Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 14 389.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Mkhize said.

The total number of tests conducted to date was 3 726 721, with 21 313 new tests conducted since the last report.

Worldwide, just under 26 million people have tested positive for Covid-19, and 861 668 deaths have been reported, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

South Africa was still in the number six position worldwide in terms of total infections, behind the US, Brazil, India, Russia and Peru.

The US remained in the number one position, with 6 113 182 infections and 185 707 deaths.

