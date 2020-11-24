42m ago

Covid-19 in numbers: Mkhize 'concerned' as 2 080 new cases bring SA's total infections to 769 759

Riaan Grobler
South Africa has a Covid-19 positivity rate of 14%.
South Africa recorded 65 more Covid-19-related deaths by Monday, bringing the death toll to 20 968.

Of the 65 deaths, 26 were reported in the Eastern Cape, 19 in the Free State, two in Gauteng, three in Limpopo, eight in North West and seven in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

There have been 2 080 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 769 759.

"We have registered a positivity rate of 14%, which is concerning," Mkhize said.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 305 343, with 14 377 new tests conducted since the last report.

Recoveries are now at 711 195, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.4%.

