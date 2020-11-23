1h ago

Covid-19 in numbers: More than 2 000 new cases bring SA's total infections to 767 679

Riaan Grobler
South Africa recorded 58 more Covid-19-related deaths by Sunday, bringing the death toll to 20 903.
South Africa recorded 58 more Covid-19-related deaths by Sunday, bringing the death toll to 20 903.

Of the 58 deaths, 28 were reported in the Eastern Cape, 13 in the Free State, eight in Gauteng and nine in the Western Cape.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

There have been 2 270 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections to 767 679.

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5 290 966, with 21 904 new tests conducted since the last report.

Recoveries are now at 710 099, which translates to a recovery rate of 92.5%.

