Covid-19 in SA: 1 183 new cases recorded along with 4 more deaths

A total of 1 183 new Covid-19 cases were reported in South Africa, with the majority being in Gauteng.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported four more deaths in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The proportion of positive new cases to total new tests is 4.8%, lower than Friday's 5.9%.

A total of 1 183 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in South Africa, with four more deaths in the past 24 to 48 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Saturday.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 731 247 in a population of around 60 million people, amid speculation over what the virus will do next.

The national state of disaster was lifted on Monday night after more than 700 days of varying degrees of regulations which restricted movement, trade, and education, and compelled the wearing of masks.

The NICD is still clearing data on the number of deaths, but has recorded 100 096 fatalities.

Laboratories have conducted 24 044 412 tests in the public and private sectors.

Draft health regulations to manage Covid-19 in the future have been published for public comment, and after this closes on 16 April and comments have been considered, the new regulations will be promulgated.



The virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), setting off lockdowns across the world and rising resistance to government measures.

News24 reported epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim as saying there should be no concerns in South Africa over the resurgence of new cases, because China is currently grappling with the fourth wave of the Omicron variant, which South Africa already passed four months ago.

He said:

They have an epidemic of Omicron, so they are running about four months behind South Africa. What they are experiencing now is what we saw in December and January, so that is why we are not overly concerned because we have already been there.

According to the NICD, 21 people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19-related illnesses in the past 24 hours, with a total of 2 139 people in hospital at the time of the report.



A total of 34 139 709 vaccines had been administered, and 17 637 197 adults were fully vaccinated – accounting for 44.32% of the population.





