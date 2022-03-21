Covid-19 in SA: 889 new cases, 2 more deaths

Two new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Limpopo recorded only five new cases.

South Africa has recorded 889 new Covid-19 infections.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country had recorded 3 704 218 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Two new Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in the past 48 hours, bringing the death toll to 99 881.

The NICD reported that the new cases represented a 5.4% positivity rate.

Gauteng is the most affected, with 1 203 737 cases in total, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 657 437, and Western Cape with 647 131.

Most new cases are from Gauteng (39%), followed by the Western Cape (28%), while KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, Mpumalanga and North West 4% each, Eastern Cape and Free State 2% each, and Northern Cape and Limpopo each had 1% of new cases.

Gauteng recorded 349 new cases on Sunday, with the Western Cape recording 252, and KwaZulu-Natal 162. Limpopo has the lowest number of new cases, with only five.

There have been 21 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. There are currently 2 028 people admitted to public and private hospitals.

South Africa has conducted 23 585 561 tests, of which 16 436 have been carried out in the past 24-hour period.

According to the Department of Health, only 4 874 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday. In total, 33 014 381 have been administered across the country.

To date, 17 327 716 adults are fully vaccinated (43.53% of the population). Among children 12 and older, 1 849 587 doses have been administered.

A total of 1 888 503 booster doses have been administered.

