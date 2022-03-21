7m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 in SA: 889 new cases, 2 more deaths

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
People over 50 receiving the J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster at DP Marais Hospital in Tokai, Cape Town.
People over 50 receiving the J&J Covid-19 vaccine booster at DP Marais Hospital in Tokai, Cape Town.
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
  • Two new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
  • Limpopo recorded only five new cases.
  • To date, a total of 1 888 503 booster doses have been administered.

South Africa has recorded 889 new Covid-19 infections.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Sunday, the country had recorded 3 704 218 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Two new Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in the past 48 hours, bringing the death toll to 99 881.

The NICD reported that the new cases represented a 5.4% positivity rate.

Gauteng is the most affected, with 1 203 737 cases in total, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 657 437, and Western Cape with 647 131.

Most new cases are from Gauteng (39%), followed by the Western Cape (28%), while KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, Mpumalanga and North West 4% each, Eastern Cape and Free State 2% each, and Northern Cape and Limpopo each had 1% of new cases.

Gauteng recorded 349 new cases on Sunday, with the Western Cape recording 252, and KwaZulu-Natal 162. Limpopo has the lowest number of new cases, with only five.

There have been 21 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. There are currently 2 028 people admitted to public and private hospitals.

South Africa has conducted 23 585 561 tests, of which 16 436 have been carried out in the past 24-hour period.

According to the Department of Health, only 4 874 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday. In total, 33 014 381 have been administered across the country.

To date, 17 327 716 adults are fully vaccinated (43.53% of the population). Among children 12 and older, 1 849 587 doses have been administered.

A total of 1 888 503 booster doses have been administered.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthnicdsouth africalockdowncoronavirushealth
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you comfortable talking about money with your spouse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we've been open about money since the beginning
82% - 1982 votes
No, my parents never spoke about money and their marriage worked out well
7% - 157 votes
I want to because I have no idea about our finances but it leads to arguments
11% - 265 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

1h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

1h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

1h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

1h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

1h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.99
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,923.70
+0.1%
Silver
25.01
+0.2%
Palladium
2,569.05
+3.1%
Platinum
1,032.60
+0.5%
Brent Crude
107.93
+1.2%
Top 40
68,275
0.0%
All Share
74,848
0.0%
Resource 10
80,693
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,556
0.0%
Financial 15
16,848
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo