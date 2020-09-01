Covid-19 in SA: Cases at 627 041 as death toll hits 14 149

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has reported an increase of 1 985 new positive Covid-19 cases in the country, bringing the total to 627 041.



A total of 14 149 deaths have been reported with 540 923 recoveries.

So far, 3 693 721 Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths stands at 14 149 with an increase of 121.

The recovery stands at 86% with 540 923 total recoveries.

Approximately 3 693 721 Covid-19 tests have been conducted, with 18 849 news tests.

Gauteng has reported 20 new deaths since Sunday’s report, Eastern Cape has reported 20 new deaths, KwaZulu-Natal has reported one death, Western Cape has reported 24 deaths, North West has reported eight deaths, Free State has reported 16 deaths, Limpopo has reported 23 deaths and Norther Cape nine deaths.

