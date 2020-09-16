Covid-19 in SA: Cases at 653 444 as death toll hits 15 705

As 16 September, a total of 653 444 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

1 923 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

To date, the confirmed Covid-19 related death toll is 15 705.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be moving to level 1 of the lockdown

During his address to the nation, Ramaphosa said the country had succeeded in overcoming the worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic while protecting the capacity of the health system.

However, he cautioned that the country is still in the midst of the deadly epidemic and that people are still getting infected and some are still dying.

Ramaphosa added that the next challenge is to ensure that the country does not experience a new surge in infections.



According to a statement by the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, Gauteng accounted for 33% of all confirmed cases of the virus, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 17.9% and the Western Cape with 16.6% of the total cases.

Total confirmed cases by province:

Gauteng: 215 898 KwaZulu-Natal: 116 910 Western Cape: 108 767 Eastern Cape: 87 663 Free State: 42 602 North West: 27 527 Mpumalanga: 25 986 Limpopo: 14 364 Northern Cape: 13 727

Active cases

Recoveries as of 16 September stood at 584 195 which translated to a recovery rate of 89.4%.

Confirmed active cases:



Gauteng: 20 028 Free State: 13 178 KwaZulu-Natal: 7 179 North West: 4 254 Western Cape: 3 404 Northern Cape: 3 059 Eastern Cape: 979 Mpumalanga: 837 Limpopo: 626

Covid-19 deaths



The Covid-19 death toll also rose as 64 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday.

According to Mkhize, 24 of the new deaths were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 from Gauteng, Mpumalanga, 11, Western Cape, nine, and six new deaths were recorded in the Northern Cape.

Deaths by province: