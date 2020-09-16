16 Sep

Covid-19 in SA: Cases at 653 444 as death toll hits 15 705

Alex Mitchley
The Covid-19 death toll in SA is now 15 705.
Sharon Seretlo
  • As 16 September, a total of 653 444 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.
  • 1 923 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.
  • To date, the confirmed Covid-19 related death toll is 15 705.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be moving to level 1 of the lockdown, 1 923 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

During his address to the nation, Ramaphosa said the country had succeeded in overcoming the worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic while protecting the capacity of the health system.

However, he cautioned that the country is still in the midst of the deadly epidemic and that people are still getting infected and some are still dying.

READ | SA's borders open on 1 October - here's what you need to know

Ramaphosa added that the next challenge is to ensure that the country does not experience a new surge in infections.

As of 16 September, a total of 653 444 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

According to a statement by the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize, Gauteng accounted for 33% of all confirmed cases of the virus, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 17.9% and the Western Cape with 16.6% of the total cases.

Total confirmed cases by province:

Gauteng: 215 898

KwaZulu-Natal: 116 910

Western Cape: 108 767

Eastern Cape: 87 663

Free State: 42 602

North West: 27 527

Mpumalanga: 25 986

Limpopo: 14 364

Northern Cape: 13 727

Active cases

Recoveries as of 16 September stood at 584 195 which translated to a recovery rate of 89.4%.

Confirmed active cases:

Gauteng: 20 028

Free State: 13 178

KwaZulu-Natal: 7 179

North West: 4 254

Western Cape: 3 404

Northern Cape: 3 059

Eastern Cape: 979

Mpumalanga: 837

Limpopo: 626

Covid-19 deaths

The Covid-19 death toll also rose as 64 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday.

According to Mkhize, 24 of the new deaths were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 from Gauteng, Mpumalanga, 11, Western Cape, nine, and six new deaths were recorded in the Northern Cape.

As of 16 September, the confirmed Covid-19 related death toll was 15 705.

Deaths by province:

Western Cape: 4 088

Gauteng: 3 947

Eastern Cape: 3 055

KwaZulu-Natal: 2 449

Free State: 838

Mpumalanga: 496

North West: 325

Limpopo: 325

Northern Cape: 182

Read more on:
