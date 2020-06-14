Covid-19 in SA: Death toll at 1 480, as cases hit 70 038

There have been 57 more Covid-19 deaths, and 4 300 new infections, the Ministry of Health says.

This has taken the total number of cases to 70 038. The death toll now sits at 1 480.

READ | The first 100 days of Covid-19 in graphics

The Western Cape makes up about 60% of the total number of cases, with 42 539. Gauteng has 11 164, and the Eastern Cape 10 027.

There have been 1 121 958 tests conducted so far. A total of 38 531 people have recovered from the virus, translating to a recovery rate of 55%

