Covid-19 in SA: Death toll hits 1 284, cases at 58 568 as 1 million tests are recorded

There are 55 421 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa as of 11 June.

1 210 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded.

998 400 Covid-19 tests have been conducted to date.

The country breached the one million mark for Covid-19 tests, with 1 028 399 conducted as of 11 June.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 29 999 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Of the more than one million tests performed to date, 52% were done in public laboratories, while 48% were in the private sector. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases as of 11 June, is 58 568.

Cases by province:

Western Cape: 37 422

Gauteng: 7 953

Eastern Cape: 7 868

KwaZulu-Natal: 3 472

North West: 757

Free State: 406

Limpopo: 267

Mpumalanga: 228

Northern Cape: 132

Unknown: 63

Covid-19-related deaths

Mkhize said a further 74 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 1 284, which translated to a mortality rate of 2.2%.

Of the new reported deaths, 39 were from the Western Cape, 31 from the Eastern Cape and four from the North West.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Recoveries have also increased, with 33 252 recorded to date.

Deaths by province: