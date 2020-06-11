11 Jun

add bookmark

Covid-19 in SA: Death toll hits 1 284, cases at 58 568 as 1 million tests are recorded

Alex Mitchley
Covid-19 deaths increase by 74 in SA.
Covid-19 deaths increase by 74 in SA.
Getty Images
  • There are 55 421 confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa as of 11 June.
  • 1 210 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded.
  • 998 400 Covid-19 tests have been conducted to date.

The country breached the one million mark for Covid-19 tests, with 1 028 399 conducted as of 11 June.

According to a statement by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 29 999 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Of the more than one million tests performed to date, 52% were done in public laboratories, while 48% were in the private sector. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases as of 11 June, is 58 568.

READ | Gauteng gears up for Covid-19 onslaught

Cases by province:

  • Western Cape: 37 422
  • Gauteng: 7 953
  • Eastern Cape: 7 868
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 3 472
  • North West: 757
  • Free State: 406
  • Limpopo: 267
  • Mpumalanga: 228
  • Northern Cape: 132
  • Unknown: 63

Covid-19-related deaths

Mkhize said a further 74 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded, bringing the death toll to 1 284, which translated to a mortality rate of 2.2%.

Of the new reported deaths, 39 were from the Western Cape, 31 from the Eastern Cape and four from the North West.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

Recoveries have also increased, with 33 252 recorded to date.

Deaths by province:

  • Western Cape: 966
  • Eastern Cape: 178
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 64
  • Gauteng: 57
  • Free State: 9
  • North West: 4
  • Limpopo: 3
  • Northern Cape: 1
  • Mpumalanga: 1
Related Links
Covid-19: Tshwane clinic closed after two staff members test positive
Cele slams ANC's anti-police brutality campaign, says alcohol ban shouldn't have been lifted
Covid-19: Pretoria Magistrate's Court and SA Air Force headquarters temporarily closed
Read more on:
coronavirus update
Lottery
One person bags R252k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6789 votes
Cricket
12% - 1961 votes
Soccer
23% - 3795 votes
Golf
7% - 1163 votes
Other
15% - 2467 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.15
(-4.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.63
(-3.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-3.32)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-2.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-4.03)
Gold
1725.50
(-0.34)
Silver
17.61
(-1.80)
Platinum
809.99
(-1.90)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1910.97
(-0.07)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo