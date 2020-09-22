22 Sep

Covid-19 in SA: Death toll hits 16 118 as cases rise to 663 282

Canny Maphanga
Danny Lawson/PA Images via Getty Images
  • The Department of Health has reported 1 346 new Covid-19 cases.
  • This brings the cumulative number of cases to 663 282.
  • South Africa has recorded a recovery rate of 89.4%.

The Department of Health has recorded 1 346 new Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of detected ones to 663 282.

Cases per province:

Eastern Cape: 88 319

Free State: 44 616

Gauteng: 217 759

Kwa Zulu-Natal: 117 972

Limpopo: 14 777

Mpumalanga: 26 612

North West: 28 331

Northern Cape: 15 280

Western Cape: 109 616

Unknown: 0

Total: 663 282

The department, however, reported 126 more Covid-19-related deaths, which took the number of fatalities to 16 118.

"Five were from the Eastern Cape, 54 from KwaZulu-Natal, 45 from Gauteng, five from the North West and 17 from the Western Cape," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

In addition, recoveries now stand at 592 904, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.4%.

Since the last report, the department had recorded 16 394 new tests, bringing the cumulative number conducted to date to 4 064 117, with 57% and 43% in the private and public sectors, respectively.

Read more on:
coronavirus update
