Covid-19 in South Africa: Infections climb by 5 552 as deaths rise by 114

South Africa recorded 5 552 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 by Monday and 114 deaths, bringing the official death toll to 57 879.



According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Monday, the country recorded 1 752 630 laboratory-confirmed cases.

"The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)… reports that 5 552 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 18.5% positivity rate," the statement read.

The total number of people vaccinated is 1 777 288, with 1 797 doses having been administered in the last 24-hour cycle. Of the total number of people vaccinated, 1 297 520 were done using the Pfizer vaccine under phase two of the national vaccination rollout.

Gauteng is the province most impacted with 509 053 confirmed cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 343 636 and the Western Cape with 301 589.

#COVID19 UPDATE: The correct number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours is 114, apologies for the inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/Kha5mLPA8y — NICD (@nicd_sa) June 14, 2021





Gauteng recorded 3 720 new cases, the Western Cape 446 and North West 278.

"The majority of new cases are from the Gauteng province (67%), followed by the Western Cape (8%) and North West (5%)," NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said.

There has been an increase of 936 hospital admissions in the last 24-hour cycle and 153 additional in-hospital deaths.

South Africa has conducted 12 223 448 Covid-19 tests, of which 30 034 have been carried out in the last 24-cycle.

The recovery rate is 91.9%, which translates to 1 611 447 recoveries.

