Covid-19: Infections rise at Eastern Cape schools as universities focus on online learning

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation on Tuesday night amid the country being in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Eastern Cape education department said it was doing its best to prevent the spread, including the cancelling of contact sports at schools.

Four universities in the province - Rhodes, Nelson Mandela, Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu - have ramped up the distance learning approach to cut back on physical lectures.

A total of 125 schools in the Eastern Cape have recorded 272 Covid-19 cases. Of these, 123 are teachers, 98 are pupils and 39 are support staff members.

The Eastern Cape education department revealed this to News24 on Tuesday. The department said 42 schools in the Nelson Mandela region was deep-cleansed and sanitised last week.

The region had the highest number of infections in the province, added education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima.

Schools with the highest number of infections in the region are Sunridge Primary School, Hoerskool Brandwag, Grey Boy's High School, Pearson High, Victoria Park High and Westering High School.

Mtima said: "We are doing our best to prevent the spread of the virus, including adhering to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures, like screening of person before they enter the premises, enforcing the compulsory wearing of masks, rotation of grades, cancellation of contact sports, sanitising, and so on."

READ | 132 Eastern Cape schools closed due to Covid-19

Meanwhile, in the tertiary education sector, the four universities in the province - Rhodes, Nelson Mandela, Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu - have ramped up the distance learning approach to cut back on physical lectures.

Rhodes University spokesperson Veliswa Mhlophe said although around two-thirds of the 8 377 students were back on campus, there were minimal contact sessions such as lectures and tutorials.

The Makhanda-based university has 152 cumulative cases of Covid-19 among its 1 658 workforce.

Mhlophe added two staffers have tested positive and four were in quarantine.

"The university is implementing a number of initiatives to prevent the spread of Covid on campus, such as encouraging physical distancing, wearing a mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, and cleaning hands. There is currently limited face-to-face contact in relation to meetings and lectures," she said.

Nelson Mandela University said it had not recorded Covid-19 cases at any of its on-campus residences, but some were recorded at off-campus accommodations and homes.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: 'Broke' Eastern Cape govt unable to buy PPE for schools in 2021, document says

Its spokesperson, Zandile Mbabela, said only about 35% of the 29 000-student population were partaking in mask-to-mask academic activity.

The university has seven campuses in Gqeberha, the Eastern Cape, and George, in the Western Cape.

"This is largely aligned to the third wave of infections as evidenced by the rising numbers around the country. As at Friday, 11 June 2021, we have 22 active positive cases among students and three among staff members.

"Notably, for the past few weeks, the Summerstrand area has been the worst affected and that is the area where our students are located," added Mbabela.

Start

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said the university had 108 Covid-19 cases among staff since the start of the pandemic and that four employees had succumbed to the virus.

Tukwayo added while 29 000 students attended classes, the university used "a multi-modal approach and not necessarily face to face only".

"WSU is consciously infusing technology into learning and teaching so that students and staff get used to a hybrid system."





The University of Fort Hare (UFH) only had one active case of Covid-19, said spokesperson JP Roodt.

"UFH is working on a multi-modal approach; this approach is, however, based on a heavy online participation. There are the odd learning activity which requires face to face interaction such as chemistry laboratory work and research.

"In 2020, the university was able to complete its academic programme and is on track to do this again in 2021," said Roodt.

The 15 500 students at Fort Hare's three campuses were mostly subjected to the multi-modal approach, he added.