25m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Just 4 critical care beds available in Eastern Cape's poorest regions

Jason Felix
Eastern Cape is suffering a hospital bed shortage.
Eastern Cape is suffering a hospital bed shortage.
Unsplashed
  • Hospitals in the Eastern Cape's poorest regions have limited resources to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients.
  • Facilities in the Sarah Baartman and Alfred Nzo districts have the lowest number of critical care beds.
  • Certain district hospitals have been "designated" for patients in need of critical care beds.

Hospitals in the Eastern Cape, one of the province's hardest hit by Covid-19, have at present 217 beds for critical care patients.

The Sarah Baartman and Alfred Nzo districts have the lowest number of critical care beds for Covid-19 admission - with each having only four available beds.

The Joe Qabi region has five critical care beds, while the Amathole district has six.

READ | Beaches, booze and border posts: Here are 8 takeouts as Ramaphosa keeps SA on Level 3 lockdown

The head of the province's project management unit, Dr Sibongile Zungu, detailed these figures during a briefing to Parliament's health committee on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about the pressure on the general beds. When we move to critical care beds, Alfred Nzo and Nelson Mandela Bay, there is some pressure we are seeing. We are designating certain district hospitals to ensure citizens can travel to a critical care bed within two hours in an ambulance," she said.

READ | Eastern Cape family buries stranger after yet another body mix-up

She also said the province had made adequate provision for bulk oxygen supply at district hospitals.

Wall mounted oxygen points will be installed at Stutterheim Hospital, with a planned commissioning date of 20 January.

Zungu said there had been delays with commissioning due to copper and component shortages.

Similar works (and delays) are also ongoing at the St Barnabas Hospital.

Zungu said planned bulk oxygen installation at the Madzikane Ka Zulu and St Patrick's Hospitals commenced this month.

Installation

"The department received a final quotation from Afrox on 30 December 2020 and an instruction has been issued to Afrox to start with installation. Installation [started] on 11 January due to copper shortages," she said.

While the province is reeling from the effects of Covid-19, its neighbour, the Western Cape, has seen an 8% decline in new infections, while it has also ramped up its bed capacity.

The Western Cape's health head, Dr Keith Cloete, said hospitalisations have dropped by 26%.

"The stabilisation of cases and, more importantly, the drop in proportion positive and admissions are very positive signs that the second wave is stabilising. As always, we are hopeful but cautious, and will continue to watch the data. Deaths have continued to increase. We will watch closely over the next few days to see if this changes," he said.

READ HERE | Covid-19 surge in the Western Cape is showing early signs of stabilising, says Winde

Cloete said the City of Cape Town has seen an 8% drop in cases.

"Even with the change in testing, this can be viewed as a positive sign. Across the metro, most sub-districts show a decline in cases, except for Northern and Eastern, which show very slight increases in cases," he said.

Case numbers in the rural part of the province continue to stabilise, even with a small increase of 1% for the entire region.

"The West Coast shows an increase in cases and this is indicative of the area being at an earlier stage of the second wave than the other districts. The Central Karoo shows a 24% increase in cases, but this is based on small case numbers. The Garden Route has passed the peak of the second wave and continues on a downward trajectory," Cloete said.

He said the provincial government is now focusing on putting structures in place to ensure the efficient roll-out of a vaccine.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capehealthcoronavirus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
50% - 4649 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
46% - 4326 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 368 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

8h ago

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
20.78
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.53
(+0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.10)
Gold
1858.33
(+0.05)
Silver
25.54
(-0.27)
Platinum
1099.00
(+2.99)
Brent Crude
56.72
(+1.65)
Palladium
2392.12
(+0.69)
All Share
63474.53
(-0.10)
Top 40
58337.66
(-0.27)
Financial 15
11996.21
(-1.16)
Industrial 25
82485.11
(-0.46)
Resource 10
64737.83
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo