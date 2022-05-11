17m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Just over 10 000 new cases recorded in SA on Wednesday

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Just over 10 000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday.
  • The increase represents a 25.3% positivity rate.
  • Gauteng registered 39% of the new cases.

South Africa recorded 10 017 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

"Today, the institute reports 10 017 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 862 165," the NICD said in an update on Wednesday.

According to the government agency, this increase represents a 25.3% positivity rate.

The NICD is a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, which provides laboratory-based surveillance to inform the health response towards Covid-19 in South Africa.

Provincial breakdown

The highest percentage, 39% of the new cases are from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 21%.

The Western Cape accounted for 17% of the new cases, while the Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 6%. Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 3%. The Northern Cape accounted for 2%, and Limpopo accounted for 1% of Wednesday's new cases.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today [Wednesday] is (25.3%), and is higher than yesterday [Tuesday] (23.0%). The 7-day average is (25.1%) today and is higher than yesterday (24.7%)," the NICD further explained in its update.

READ | South Africa's Covid-19 resurgence: Is the worst over? We asked the experts

In addition, the Department of Health reported 50 deaths and, of these, 10 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

To date, the cumulative Covid-19 deaths total 100 609, with 24 765 642 tests conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Wednesday's update also revealed there had been an increase of 164 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10685 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4672 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.12
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.96
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,852.74
+0.8%
Silver
21.58
+1.5%
Palladium
2,044.00
-1.2%
Platinum
1,003.50
+3.6%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,786
+2.4%
All Share
68,416
+2.2%
Resource 10
71,413
+2.6%
Industrial 25
76,546
+2.9%
Financial 15
15,474
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo