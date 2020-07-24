52m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Just over 5 000 people hospitalised in Gauteng

Canny Maphanga
Healthcare workers at the triage tents at the Tshwane district hospital in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Healthcare workers at the triage tents at the Tshwane district hospital in Pretoria, Gauteng.
PHOTO: Alex Mitchley, News24
  • More than 5 000 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities in Gauteng.
  • There are now three sub-districts in the hotspot of Gauteng which has more than 10 000 recorded cases each.
  • This as the province recorded more than 140 000 cases.

As of Thursday, 5 131 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities in Gauteng.

This as the province recorded 144 582 cases, with 77 397 recoveries and 1 156 deaths.

Of the total confirmed cases in the province, Johannesburg still has the highest number with 62 320, followed by Ekurhuleni with 32 271.

Tshwane has the third highest number of cases with 26 866, followed by the West Rand with 9 486 and Sedibeng with 8 744.

In addition, 895 cases are unallocated.

READ | Two sub-districts in Johannesburg have recorded over 10 000 Covid-19 cases each

In the hotspot of the City of Johannesburg, three sub-districts have recorded more than 10 000 cases.

City of Johannesburg Region D - which consists of Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville and Protea Glen - still has the highest number of cases (14 285).

The second highest number of recorded cases in Johannesburg is in City of Johannesburg Region F - which consists of the inner city and Johannesburg South - with 11 161.

The two sub-districts are joined by City of Johannesburg Region E with 10 288 cases. This sub-district consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

The spokesperson for Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, Kwara Kekana, previously told News24 the surge in these particular areas was due to it being densely populated and "physical distancing practices are almost next to impossible".

"People live in overcrowded rooms and conditions in informal settlements. There is also absolute non-adherence to existing control measures that include wearing of masks as well as hand-washing or use of hand sanitisers," Kekana said.

The province has traced 57 707 contacts so far, of which 42 002 have completed the 14-day isolation period with no symptoms detected and were subsequently de-isolated.

The allocation of cases in the province is an ongoing process.

Related Links
Gauteng no.1 in rate of infections, but KZN 'taking over' - Mkhize
Covid-19 deaths in Gauteng remain 'a great worry', despite recoveries - Masuku
174 new Covid-19 deaths recorded as country nears the 300 000 confirmed-case mark
Read more on:
pretoriajohannesburgcoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
46% - 5048 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3184 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2857 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(-0.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.67)
Gold
1889.02
(+0.33)
Silver
22.61
(+0.37)
Platinum
906.49
(+0.10)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2134.00
(+0.54)
All Share
56070.70
(+0.42)
Top 40
51683.61
(+0.53)
Financial 15
10383.97
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
75275.10
(+0.29)
Resource 10
55194.29
(+1.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo