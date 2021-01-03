Covid-19: KZN wildlife resort closes after manager tests positive

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has temporarily closed down its Hilltop Resort because a manager tested positive for Covid-19.

Guests who have bookings at the resort will be allowed to self-isolate in the resort, but certain conditions are applicable.

People who have bookings affected by the closure will be transferred to other resorts.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife's Hilltop Resort in KwaZulu-Natal shut its doors when one of its managers tested positive for Covid-19.



Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said:

The closure of the resort is a precautionary measure and is also in line with the advice received from Ezemvelo's medical team. The advice follows the Covid-19 positive test results of one of the managers who, as part of his duties, interacted with all resort staff, as well as the guests.

"The resort will probably open on Thursday, 7 January 2021," Mntambo said on Sunday.



The resort is situated within the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

Guests have been informed and will be allowed to self-isolate in the resort if they agree to cook for themselves and do their own housekeeping.

Those who have bookings during the affected dates will be asked to transfer their bookings to Mpila Resort, which is also within the park, or Mantuma Resort at Mkhuze Game Reserve.

"They will also be allowed to choose any other Ezemvelo resorts should they prefer not to transfer to either of the two resorts indicated above. Ezemvelo will also be amenable to requests [for a] rebooking to a different future date, or refunds."

All three main gates – Memorial, Nyalazi, and Cengeni – will remain open to the public.

Visitors are encouraged to use the Centenary Centre to buy food because the Hilltop restaurant is closed, said Mntambo.

South Africa is currently under an adjusted Level 3 lockdown. The country is experiencing its highest daily Covid-19 infections since the first case was detected in March.

SA is expected to remain under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown until at least mid-January.

