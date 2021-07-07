56m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Lambda variant not detected in SA yet - researchers

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Lambda variant has not been detected in South Africa yet.
  • In Africa, it has only been detected in Egypt.
  • There is no evidence that Lambda is the cause of the high death rate in Peru, researchers say.

The Lambda variant sweeping through South America has not yet been detected locally.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that the variant has not been detected in South Africa.

"We continue to monitor the data and perform sequencing, and the public will be advised of any developments duly. During this time, it's imperative to not panic or spread misinformation and continue adhering to the same preventative methods," the NICD said.

READ | Covid-19 in South Africa: 15 500 new infections as hospitalisations reach nearly 15 000

A presentation to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) by Professor Tulio de Oliveira and Dr Richard Lessells on Tuesday showed that while the Covid-19 variant had been detected in 31 countries so far, South Africa was not one of them.

In Africa, it has only been detected in Egypt.

According to the presentation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) named Lambda a variant of interest on 14 June. It was first detected in Peru in December 2020.

According to the WHO, variants of interest are those "identified to cause significant community transmission or multiple Covid-19 clusters in multiple countries, with increasing relative prevalence alongside increasing number of cases over time, or other apparent epidemiological impacts to suggest an emerging risk to global public health".

Variants of concern, like Beta and Delta, increase in transmissibility and change in clinical disease presentation.

The two researchers said there was no evidence that Lambda was the cause of the high mortality rate in Peru.

Peru had experienced more deaths per capita than any other country since the start of the pandemic – even before the Lambda variant was detected. The country has a ratio of 586 deaths per 100 000 people as of 5 July.

"It is a figure that is almost 89% higher than Hungary, the second worst country by the same measure, with 310.5 deaths per 100 000."

They said research by Public Health England shows that currently there is "no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective".

De Oliveira and Lessells' presentation to the NCCC also showed the variant the country should continue to worry about was the fast-spreading Delta variant. They said it was becoming the most dominant variant in the country. 

"Preliminary estimates from genomic data and epidemiological studies suggest Delta may be significantly more transmissible than other variants of concern, including Beta (30% to 60% more transmissible)."

The Delta variant was first detected in KwaZulu-Natal and was driving infections during the current third wave across the country.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ncidnccctulio de oliveirarichard lessellsperucoronavirus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think Jacob Zuma will go to prison?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the law is clear
46% - 587 votes
No, his appeals will be successful
13% - 170 votes
Maybe, but not anytime soon
41% - 527 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,805.05
+0.4%
Silver
26.36
+0.8%
Palladium
2,841.50
+1.7%
Platinum
1,095.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
74.53
-3.4%
Top 40
60,626
+1.5%
All Share
66,731
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,693
+2.2%
Industrial 25
86,017
+1.1%
Financial 15
13,174
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul 2021

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

39m ago

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

5h ago

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul 2021

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun 2021

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo