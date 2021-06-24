1h ago

Covid-19: Launch of teacher vaccination programme hailed as a success

Compiled by Jenni Evans
  • On the first day of the teacher vaccination programme, 48 000 received the jab.
  • However, none were dispensed to teachers in Limpopo, who will be vaccinated this weekend.
  • The Department of Health said only 30 were administered in the Western Cape for launch purposes.

The Department of Education declared the first day of the teacher vaccination programme on Wednesday a success, with 48 000 jabs being administered.

The department said:

This figure excludes the Western Cape and Limpopo, which will start administering the vaccines in earnest on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Only 30 teachers were vaccinated in the Western Cape for launch purposes.

"Limpopo didn't vaccinate today in line with their plan," the department added, without explaining.

They will be vaccinated on Friday and Saturday, and next Friday and Saturday.

Panyaza Lesufi receives Covid-19 vaccine jab
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at the Rabasotho Community Hallo vaccination site on 23 June 2021 in Tembisa.

According to preliminary figures, most of the vaccinations took place in KwaZulu-Natal, and the least in the Northern Cape.

Mobile units will be sent to small towns in the Northern Cape to kickstart the programme in that province.

However, Parent24 reported that Early Childhood Development teachers were excluded from the programme, which was allocated 300 000 Johnson & Johnson doses for teachers.

READ | 'The forgotten sector': ECD teachers excluded from vaccine rollout

Fake WhatsApp messages claiming the vaccines would run out caused a rush in the Eastern Cape, North West and Free State.

The department urged teachers to stick to their scheduled vaccination times.

The vaccinations are for teachers of any age group, and are voluntary.

Meanwhile, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said 100 000 people were vaccinated in one day for the first time on Wednesday.

"Just in a day," she told eNCA on Wednesday night.

This was higher than Monday's total vaccinations of 76 023.

As of midnight on Tuesday, 2 312 873 vaccinations have been administered.

