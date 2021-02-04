1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Law firm's demand for apology from Ramaphosa misplaced, says Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
GCIS
  • The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says a SA law firm's demand for an apology from the president is "misplaced and regrettably impertinent".
  • Kirshen Naidoo & Company had, in an open letter, demanded Ramaphosa apologise for failing to thank the Indian government and the Serum Institue of India for the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines.
  • The foundation urged the president to reject the "frivolous" demand.

The demand for an apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa is not only misplaced, but is regrettably impertinent, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation (AKF) wrote in response to an open letter by the Kirshen Naidoo & Company law firm.

"The delivery of vaccines to South Africa from the Serum Institute is based on a commercial agreement between the South African government and pharma company, AstraZeneca.

"Under such a contractual arrangement there is no need to thank the Serum Institute or the Indian government," the foundation's executive director Neeshan Balton wrote in a open letter dated 3 February.

This comes after the law firm demanded - in an open letter - an apology from the president to the nation for failing to thank the Indian government and the Serum Institute of India for the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines.

The firm said in its letter that its acts for "various citizens and organisations" in the country.

READ | 'Say thank you to India for the vaccine, Mr President' demands SA law firm

The AKF said the firm appeared to have "sought to act without conducting a proper investigation into the vaccine industry".

"By now you should be aware that the Serum Institute is a manufacturer of vaccines. In this case it produced the vaccine under licence from AstraZeneca. It was public knowledge two weeks ago that South Africa procured the AstraZeneca vaccine for [about] R78 a dose and 1.5 million vaccines were to be shipped directly to our country from the Serum Institute.

"The price paid by South Africa is almost double the rate paid for the same drug in Europe," Balton added.

Balton further cited Ramaphosa's address to the nation on 1 February where he acknowledged the Serum Institute of India had produced the vaccine.

The AKF further addressed what it called the South African law firm's assertion that "India maintains strong ties with South Africa because of the fact that people of Indian origin made South Africa their home and not because our government is considerate, grateful and diplomatic".

The foundation is of the view that this is inaccurate and condescending.

"It's historical and present day relations with the people of South Africa has always been with South Africans as a nation, and not parochially motivated by the presence of people of Indian-descent living in South Africa.

"Your suggestion to the contrary regrettably seeks to separate South Africans of Indian descent from the rest of South Africa - a notion that can only be rejected with contempt," Balton further wrote.

The foundation said Ramaphosa should ignore the "frivolous demand".

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said they had "indicated to the company that this matter is being given consideration", The Witness reported. 

"Finally, as South Africans committed to the building of this nation as a unified nation we reject any attempt at the creation of divisions - your letter can achieve no more than to encourage divisions where none should exist," Balton concluded.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ahmed kathrada foundationcyril ramaphosavaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4327 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2031 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.04
(-1.03)
ZAR/GBP
20.55
(-0.80)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.29)
Gold
1788.64
(-2.46)
Silver
26.11
(-2.61)
Platinum
1087.64
(-0.78)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2280.50
(+0.53)
All Share
63786.21
(+1.23)
Top 40
58493.74
(+1.15)
Financial 15
12205.26
(+2.99)
Industrial 25
86802.86
(+0.99)
Resource 10
60380.14
(+0.69)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo