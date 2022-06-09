31m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 led to fewer school dropouts than expected - basic education dept

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • There were fewer school dropouts during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Basic Education.
  • The department says they are seeing an increase in high school enrolment numbers. 
  • This, they say, could see primary school budgets shift to secondary schools. 

The Department of Basic Education says the number of school dropouts during the Covid-19 pandemic was less than expected.  

Speaking at an Early Grade Reading Research Indaba, Professor Martin Gustafsson, a researcher at Stellenbosch University who is an advisor to the Department of Basic Education, said some children were lost to the education system, but that there were not as many as they had anticipated.

"We expected dropout to worsen badly, but it did not to the extent we thought."

READ | Covid-19: Masks stay on until govt says otherwise

Schooling was disrupted from March to June in 2020, when the government implemented lockdown restrictions. When schooling fully resumed by August, not all pupils returned.

Gustafsson said the reality was not as bad as the picture painted in projections. Last year, the National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) estimated that at least 500 000 children were not in school during the pandemic. 

In November 2020, there were 400 000 children out of school. 

Gustafsson did not give the actual number of children who did not attend school during the pandemic, but said the department had worried that older pupils would drop out in droves without getting matric certificates. 

"Initial fear was that dropout would increase substantially. The NIDS-CRAM said there were half a million dropouts and that is what we feared. It turned out to be the opposite. [Instead] we had the most number of matriculants than ever before in 2021. That is a temporary surge and can't be sustained." 

He said other than an increase in those who wrote matric, the number of pupils dropping out "in Grade 9, 10 and 11 was lower than expected and that is because there were fewer employment opportunities outside school and people just stayed in school".

In primary schools, there were about 19 000 dropouts, he said. 

"That is obviously problematic, but even the authors of the NIDS-CRAM have concluded that this is just extended absenteeism."

Before the pandemic, about one million children entered Grade R year-on-year, but this decreased after the outbreak. He said there was a loss of about 27 000 pupils entering Grade R in 2021.

"This was not a question of dropping out, but households delaying entering the system for the first time. That was a loss of 27 000."

Gustafsson said a new trend that emerged in the system since 2018 was a continuous increase in secondary enrolments.

Primary school enrolments, on the other hand, are staying constant. 

"That has an implication on primary enrolments. With limited budgets, teaching posts are going to go to secondary schools and away from primary schools. There is a risk that the problem with large class sizes will not be addressed quickly."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
stellenbosch universityeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
R400k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 3353 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 325 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
37% - 2127 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.36
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.28
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.43
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.11
-0.9%
Gold
1,848.49
-0.3%
Silver
21.90
-0.7%
Palladium
1,936.50
-0.3%
Platinum
988.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
123.58
+2.4%
Top 40
62,873
-0.9%
All Share
69,372
-0.8%
Resource 10
74,655
-1.0%
Industrial 25
76,422
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,666
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo