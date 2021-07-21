Covid-19: Limpopo education department says it has exceeded vaccination target

The province had a set of target 61 572 member's of the education sector which they exceeded by 12 037.

The vaccination programme for the sector was extended when additional Johnson & Johnson doses become available for the sector.

To date, 517 000 out of 582 000 members of the education sector have been vaccinated.

The Limpopo Department of Education has exceeded the target it set for vaccinating its staff, by more than 12 000.

On Wednesday, the department said that it had vaccinated 73 609 staff members, which was 12 037 more than the initial target.

"The number of staff added to the set target was catered for by additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that were offered by the Department of Health following a strong demand for the vaccine in days towards the end of the basic education sector's vaccination drive, spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said.

"Those vaccinated now include food handlers, janitors and support staff from independent schools."

SEE | Bheki Cele gets a jab as vaccine rollout for police begins

The vaccination programme for the sector was extended when additional Johnson & Johnson doses become available for the sector. To date, 517 000 out of the 582 000 members in the education sector have been vaccinated.



National education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga previously told News24 that there were various reasons for some people not getting the jabs, including sickness, Covid-19-positive cases and pregnancy. He said that these people, and those who could not get vaccinated due to the unrest, would be afforded another opportunity.

Limpopo Education MEC Polly Boshielo said she was excited by the progress in the province.

"We are elated by the positive response we have seen from our educators and support staff. Many braved cold mornings and long queues to get their jabs, and this to me demonstrates the commitment they have towards normalisation of the sector. Thank you for heeding the call to drop all, and vaccinate," said Boshielo.