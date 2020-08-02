13m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 lockdown prevented dramatic loss of life, Ramaphosa says as cases pass 500 000

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised South Africans for 'delaying' Covid-19 infections and deaths.
  • His statement comes as the country prepares for a peak in infections in August.
  • As of Saturday night, South Africa had recorded more than half a million confirmed cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country could have experienced dramatic loss of life and an uncontrolled increase in Covid-19 infections in late March - he attributed this to the national lockdown.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Ramaphosa said this in a statement on Saturday night, in which he praised South Africans for adhering to the stringent lockdown regulations which had been in effect since late March. 

Ramaphosa said: "The national lockdown succeeded in delaying the spread of the virus by more than two months, preventing a sudden and uncontrolled increase in infections in late March. Had South Africans not acted together to prevent this outcome, our health system would have been overwhelmed in every province. This would have resulted in a dramatic loss of life."

His statement comes as the country prepares for peak infections in August.

As of Saturday night, South Africa had recorded more than half a million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Of the cumulative total of 503 290 cases, 342 461 people have recovered and 152 676 cases were currently active.

The country has the fifth highest number of total Covid-19 cases globally, and the 36th highest number of deaths in proportion to its population.

The president said the global coronavirus pandemic was the most serious public health crisis the world has had to face in over a century. On every continent, nations have struggled to contain the spread of the virus and to contend with its effects, he said.

"In our own country, 8 153 people are known to have lost their lives, and the actual number of deaths due to the virus is likely to exceed this figure. We deeply mourn this loss and offer our sympathies to the families and friends who are in grief."

He said after a rapid rise in infections over the past two months, the daily increase in infections appeared to be stabilising, particularly in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape.

"While it may be too soon to draw firm conclusions, this suggests that the prevention measures that South Africans have implemented are having an effect," said Ramaphosa.

"Our recovery rate is currently around 68%. Our case fatality rate - which is the number of deaths as a proportion of confirmed cases - remains at 1.6%, significantly lower than the global average. For this, we are grateful to the work of our health professionals and the innovative treatments they have pioneered," said Ramaphosa.

He said countrywide field hospitals in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Pietermaritzburg, among others, continued to be essential in providing adequate care to those who needed it.

The president also noted that several public hospitals in the Eastern Cape were overwhelmed as infections rose in the province, saying a specialist team had been deployed to address this challenge.

He praised other hotspot provinces for containing the spread.

"In other provinces hard hit by the epidemic, including the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, the health system has so far had sufficient capacity to cope with the number of admissions. This is a testament to the efforts of doctors, nurses, public health specialists and others who have worked hard to prepare for this moment. We need, however, to continue with these efforts to further increase the capacity of our health facilities."

He said in August that the National Ventilator Project would deliver 20 000 locally produced, non-invasive ventilators to where they were most needed.

"A dedicated team drawn from several institutions, led by the Biovac Institute, is preparing to manufacture doses of a successful vaccine locally," said Ramaphosa.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Ramaphosa: Law enforcement empowered to probe 'unconscionable' Covid-19 tender corruption
Cyril Ramaphosa | 'We must maintain our vigilance' as SA records over half a million Covid-19 cases
Steenhuisen challenges Ramaphosa: Come face MPs on questionable Covid-19 contracts
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who should have replaced Sergio Perez at this weekend's British GP?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sebastian Vettel - At least he'll get a taste of what the 2021 car will be like
26% - 354 votes
Nico Hulkenberg - He's been with the team before
21% - 285 votes
Fernando Alonso - A true racer, and the fastest Spaniard around
37% - 503 votes
Jenson Button - Any team can benefit from a champion driver
15% - 209 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

13m ago

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean

01 Aug

FEEL GOOD | How an amphibious wheelchair got this little 'mermaid' in the ocean
WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income...

30 Jul

WATCH | Joburg gym enthusiast creates own equipment and jobs after losing income during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo