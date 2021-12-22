1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: MAC recommends cutting isolation period for symptomatic people who test positive

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
Sydney Seshibedi, Gallo images
  • The Covid-19 MAC has advised Minister Joe Phaahla to reduce the isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 and are symptomatic.
  • The committee has highlighted that isolation is dependent on rapidly identifying people with Covid-19.
  • The MAC also wrote that there was good evidence that the case ascertainment rate in South Africa was low. 

The Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 has advised that the isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 and are symptomatic be reduced from 10 to seven days. However, it notes that these individuals should continue wearing masks at all times from Days 8 to 10.

The committee also advised that asymptomatic people should no longer be expected to isolate.

Currently, people who test positive are required to isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or from the date of testing positive.

In an advisory note sent to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla and officials in his department last week, the MAC discussed the isolation reduction suggestion.

The memo to the minister is dated 16 December - the same date the MAC delivered another advisory to the government to suggest that contact tracing be stopped as well as the quarantine requirement for people who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

READ | Covid-19: Stop tracing and quarantining of contacts, says Ministerial Advisory Committee

In the advisory on isolation, the MAC said: "From a public health perspective, the utility of isolation is dependent on rapidly identifying individuals with Covid-19. Unfortunately, there is good evidence that the rate of case ascertainment in South Africa is low. Testing is heavily biased towards symptomatic cases, but only a small percentage of cases (perhaps 16%) are symptomatic. Furthermore, only a limited proportion of symptomatic cases access testing, and even when testing is performed, false negative results occur. Thus, only a small proportion of positive cases are identified."

The committee also wrote that "the period of isolation for symptomatic patients should be reduced from 10 days to 7 days, but that all symptomatic cases be required to wear a mask, as mandated, at all times even at home from Day 8 to Day 10".

It also suggested that "no period of isolation be required for asymptomatic patients".

Other recommendations include the following:

  • Where a symptomatic patient returns to work in a healthcare setting, an N95 mask should preferably be worn from Day 8 to Day 10, and contact with extremely high-risk individuals (such as severely immunocompromised patients) should be avoided;
  • No Covid-19 test (either PCT or antigen-based) should be performed prior to a symptomatic patient returning to work after the 7-day isolation period; and
  • The isolation rules should be applied equally to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and to high- and low-risk individuals.

The recommendations further note: "For any symptomatic patient, return to work from Day 8 onwards must, as always, take into consideration the patient's clinical status. Only those patients who are well enough to work should do so."

In explaining the rationale for its advice, the MAC argues that isolation "should be seen as a trade-off between its (limited) benefits and its costs, rather than an effort to reduce the chances of onward transmission to zero for the small proportion of cases that are identified".

It makes the case that isolating people who test positive for over a week "serves little overall public health purpose".

"Asymptomatic cases should not isolate at all, as a positive test does not indicate when they were infected, and shedding of non-infectious virus fragments can be protracted. Individuals are most infectious close to the time of their symptom onset. Testing prior to return to work is not feasible, as tests may remain positive for much longer than the period in which the patient is infectious."

The economic and social burden

In reaching its recommendations, the committee also noted the social and economic impact of the 10-day isolation period on individuals, businesses, the economy and learning.

It said isolation "significantly" depletes staffing levels at healthcare facilities and "other frontline or critical workers in and outside the healthcare sector", threatening the integrity of these institutions.

In addition having people self-isolate reduces "economic and governmental activities due to high levels of staff absenteeism", while individuals face the prospect of loss of income, unemployment, and loss of learning time.

Vaccinated vs unvaccinated

While it noted that the proposed isolation recommendations apply both to people who are vaccinated and those who are not, the committee said vaccinated individuals "typically have a shortened period of viral shedding following breakthrough infections compared to unvaccinated individuals; the difference appears to be 2-3 days shorter".

"The infectivity, as measured by the proxy of a positive viral culture, may be lower in vaccinated vs unvaccinated individuals even at the same viral load,"

ALSO READ | President Cyril Ramaphosa back at work after a week of self-isolation

The committee said a technical working group was constituted to re-evaluate the effectiveness of self-isolation.

The group consisted of "experts from the MAC on Covid-19, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the National Institute of Occupational Health, and the fields of public health and infectious diseases".

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe phaahlacoronavirus
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.92
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.99
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.42
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,792.33
+0.2%
Silver
22.61
+0.4%
Palladium
1,829.00
+1.6%
Platinum
943.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
73.98
+3.3%
Top 40
64,756
+0.2%
All Share
71,323
+0.3%
Resource 10
68,689
+0.1%
Industrial 25
92,002
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,345
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo