1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Make sure you are vaccinated by the time the fourth wave arrives - Salim Abdool Karim

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Professor Salim Abdool-Karim
Professor Salim Abdool-Karim
PHOTO: Supplied
  • Vaccines remain important going into the fourth wave, says Salim Abdool Karim.
  • A new documentary, which depicts scenes inside a Covid-19 hospital in Pretoria, is set to premier in October. 
  • Karim says the documentary highlights why people should adhere to protocols.

If people are to get infected during the inevitable Covid-19 fourth wave in the coming months, then they better be fully vaccinated, says epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, Professor Salim Abdool Karim. 

Karim stressed that being fully vaccinated would put people in a better position during the imminent fourth wave, which is estimated to happen around November and December. 

Karim was speaking on Monday during a media briefing to announce the premiere date of a Covid-19 documentary filmed at a Pretoria Hospital. 

The documentary, Zero to Zero, is set to broadcast exclusively on DStv's M-Net channel at 20:30 on 4 October.

READ | SA film zooms in on frontline workers' racing against time to save lives of Covid patients

It films the staff of Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital - a non-profit hospital in Muckeneuk in Pretoria - in action as they attempt to save the lives of patients infected with Covid-19.

Karim said future waves would be driven by new variants, but how it would emerge and what it would look like were unknown.

The former chairperson of the government's Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 said the past 20 months has provided an idea of what the fourth wave might look like.

Karim said:

If you are going to get infected in the fourth wave, I really hope that you are vaccinated. Because if you are vaccinated, you are unlikely to need ICU care, unlikely to need any of the care that Professor Scholtz showed so vividly in the movie, because the vaccines prevent that.

Professor Leonie Scholtz, a radiologist and part-time filmmaker at the more than 100-year-old private hospital in Pretoria, filmed the documentary, along with two other people, for more than 15 months - unscripted.

The frontline worker said, after getting permission, all she did was switch on her camera and document the scenes at the hospital from the time it admitted its Covid-19 patient zero.

The visuals take viewers from emergency rooms to ICUs, where patients - young and old - are attached to machines, with health workers attempting to save their lives.

Karim said the film was a reminder of the importance of preventative measures and the value of vaccines. 

READ | Covid-19: Experts warn of complacency ahead of imminent fourth wave

"Vaccines have a very high efficacy in terms of preventing severe disease that requires ICU care and prevents deaths. Vaccines, no matter which you take, are incredibly efficacious in that regard. I think the way in which this movie captures what is otherwise a very brutal condition, that not only makes you suffer that you can't breathe, it makes you do all of that in isolation," he said. 

Karim encouraged everyone to take their jabs because future waves and variant behaviours were unknown.

He said: 

We don't know what its new advantages are going to be. We saw with the Delta variant, it's able to evade some of our immunity, it transmits faster. So, we don't know what this new variant is going to look like. But whatever it is, we know that our fundamentals remain our most effective weapons.

Apart from being vaccinated, non-pharmaceutical protocols were also important, Karim noted.  

"I know we are frustrated. I know we would like to go back to the way things were, but, unfortunately, the waves don't agree with us on that score and the waves are demanding that we use our prevention measures - if we are to control them or if we are to mitigate their full impact," he added.

Addressing the briefing, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the vaccination programme was progressing steadily throughout the country. 

He said:

We still have a long way to go because our desired target is to reach at least 28 million of 18 and above South Africans by middle of December, or, at the very latest, by the end of December. So, we are still short of at least 18 million new recipients of the vaccines.

He said the average daily vaccinations in the last week was around 250 000 doses, including the first and second doses of Pfizer as well as the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The department has now set a target of vaccinating up to 300 000 people a day.  

Phaahla said it was appreciated that people were getting their jabs, but there was still a long way to go. The government, though, was making the process as easy as possible, including accessibility. 

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
salim abdool karimjoe phaahlapretoriagautenghealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 392 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 1396 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 425 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 196 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.23
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,822.67
-0.0%
Silver
24.66
-0.1%
Palladium
2,413.51
0.0%
Platinum
1,024.36
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,036
0.0%
All Share
66,254
0.0%
Resource 10
62,892
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,395
0.0%
Financial 15
14,177
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo