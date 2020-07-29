8m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: 'Mass fatalities' emergency morgue opens in Cape Town

Murray Williams
Municipal Johannesburg Morgue workers bury a coffin of an unidentified body.
Municipal Johannesburg Morgue workers bury a coffin of an unidentified body.
Guillem Sartorio, AFP
  • New field morgue opens to cope with "mass fatalities" in Cape Town.
  • Refrigerated containers to hold more than 600 bodies of Covid-19 victims.
  • A few bodies already lie at the site, at Tygerberg Hospital.

An emergency mass-morgue to hold hundreds of bodies is up and running in the Western Cape.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The urgent construction was announced on 25 June – when the Covid-19 peak was forecast to hit in early July. The site was designed to refrigerate up to 770 bodies at a time, in the Tygerberg Hospital precinct, where a large field hospital has also been built.

On Tuesday, the Western Cape Department of Health confirmed to News24 that the mass-morgue was now "operational" and currently held several who had died of Covid-19.

"The mass fatality centre consists of 12 containers on site and is connected to three-phase power.

"It currently has 576 racking space and, once the remaining racks are delivered, will have a total storage capacity of 624 spaces," said spokesperson Mark van der Heever.

"The facility is fully operational and has received nine cases to date and assists in scientific identifications where required, issuing the cause of death certificates and offers bereavement counselling to those families that visit the centre.

"The facility currently has three deceased in storage".

READ | Covid-19: Days after opening, new Cape Town field hospital discharges first patient

The Tygerberg Hospital complex and University of Stellenbosch medical school campus already hosts a large temporary field hospital – the first emergency infrastructure erected by the Western Cape Government.

This was followed by the conversion of the Cape Town International Convention Centre into the “Hospital of Hope”. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde this week announced a total of R3.05 billion had been allocated to the fight against Covid-19 in the Western Cape - including R1.8 billion to pay for temporary field hospitals, equipment and infrastructure.

While the numbers of recorded Covid-19 deaths have declined, in recent weeks, Winde has repeatedly stood firm that "we have always opted for the most 'pessimistic' outlook".

"A caring, responsible government needs to do this, so that we are never caught wanting. You plan for the worst but intervene to get the best possible outcome," Winde said, explaining the Western Cape Government continued to ensure all necessary infrastructure was in place, to cope with any eventuality".

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Covid-19: Free State fatalities surge as SA's total death toll rises to 7 067
Malaria deaths surge in Africa amid fight against Covid-19
Covid-19 death toll now at 6 655 as confirmed cases hit 434 200
Read more on:
cape towncoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 348 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 2299 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 471 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.87)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-1.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.77)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.96)
Gold
1956.11
(-0.43)
Silver
24.29
(-4.65)
Platinum
949.00
(-0.52)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2285.50
(-0.95)
All Share
56488.11
(+0.29)
Top 40
52043.05
(+0.25)
Financial 15
10560.69
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74160.35
(+0.33)
Resource 10
56969.57
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

28 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo