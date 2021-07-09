16m ago

Covid-19: Mediclinic experiencing 'tremendous demand', suspends non-emergency surgeries

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
  • Mediclinic says its hospitals are seeing an increased number of patients being admitted.
  • Gauteng, the Covid-19 hotspot, is among the provinces where pressure is being felt.
  • The hospital group has encouraged virtual visits for patients where possible.

Private hospital group Mediclinic says its facilities are experiencing "tremendous demand" as the country battles the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group has reduced and temporarily suspended non-emergency surgeries at hospitals experiencing pressure on resources.

According to Mediclinic, the pressure is highest in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape due to the increased number of patients being admitted to Covid-19 wards.

"Our highest priority is the safety of patients, staff and doctors. Where hospitals are experiencing pressure on resources, elective (or non-emergency) surgery has been reduced or temporarily suspended.

"All emergency and urgent surgeries are continuing, as Mediclinic is still receiving non-Covid-19-related cases through our emergency centres and from referring doctors," Mediclinic spokesperson Tertia Kruger said in a statement on Friday.

READ | These Mediclinic hospitals will start vaccinations next week

Kruger said the hospital group will continue monitoring the situation and taking necessary precautions to give patients the best care. The group has also revised its visiting hours depending on the evolution of the virus in particular regions.

It has temporarily suspended visiting hours at hospitals in regions experiencing a peak. However, families have been advised to contact the hospital for information on the options they had to contact patients in the absence of visiting hours.

Mediclinic said visits for neonatal intensive care units, obstetrics and paediatric units remained in place.

"Wherever possible virtual contact between families and their loved ones in hospital can be facilitated by the staff in the wards."

Mediclinic also said it has seen an increase in vaccine doses being administered at its vaccination centres in the last weeks. It added that it was encouraged by the response of those aged 50 and older who were now eligible for the jab.

The group said it was operating 10 Pfizer vaccination centres as part of the Department of Health's vaccine rollout. It said it was also planning to open other sites to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as it received stock.

Staff absenteeism decline

The vaccination centres were operating on an appointment basis as designated by the Electronic Vaccination Data System. Mediclinic said bed capacity at its facilities remained fluid and was continuously monitored and addressed.

It added that where possible, there were measures to further increase the capacity through the reallocation of non-Covid-19 units and ensure that oxygen capacity and supply were sufficient to support the need for supplemental oxygen in wards.

READ | Discovery Health accused of vaccinating ineligible people

While human resources in ICU and high care at its hospitals remained constrained, the group said it was currently noticing a reduction in absenteeism among staff who had been vaccinated.

"Mediclinic recognises the essential role of our healthcare workers in this pandemic. We understand the tremendous pressure this places on their mental and emotional well-being.

"We have placed additional online and in-person resources in place to ensure that they have easy and appropriate access to the support they require. This is available to the whole care team."

