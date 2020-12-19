50m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Mediclinic suspends elective surgeries in Western Cape after 'dramatic' increase in hospital admissions

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PHOTO: Getty Images
  • Mediclinic says it has noted an increase in admitted Covid-19 patients - from less than 100 to more than 500.
  • The healthcare services group has called on the public to manage their behaviour and prevent the spread of the virus. 
  • The group says there has been a dramatic increase in numbers in the Western Cape. 

In an effort to manage the growing demand of hospital admissions, as Covid-19 cases increase, healthcare services group Mediclinic has, among other measures, suspended all elective (or non-emergency) surgeries within the Western Cape region, in order to create capacity.

On Saturday, the group cautioned the public to adjust its behaviour and manage the risk of contracting Covid-19 as it saw an increased number of patients flocking to its hospitals amid the second wave.

Mediclinic said the second wave has resulted in a strong demand for care in the Southern and Western Cape, and other areas. 

The group said it was now clear that the number of patients seeking care at its hospitals in the Western Cape was exceeding the first wave period, adding that the demand for its intensive care units and high care units had reached capacity. 

"Within the last month, Mediclinic has noted an increase from less than 100 admitted Covid-19 patients to more than 500 patients within its facilities across the Western Cape, including the Garden Route," it said in a statement on Saturday.

READ | A 22:00 curfew for SA's Covid-19 hotspots and new booze restrictions, NCCC recommends

The group's measures come in the wake of a new coronavirus variant, which could mean more people are being infected than the initial surge. 

News24 reported on Friday that the new variant, called 501.V2, which has between 10 and 20 new mutations, was found by genomics scientists from across the country, who have been analysing genetic samples of the virus since the start of the pandemic. 

Mediclinic said the dramatic increase in numbers in the Western Cape placed a heavy strain on available healthcare resources, including staff, equipment and available beds to provide intensive treatment for seriously ill patients.

"In an effort to manage the growing demand, Mediclinic has already increased the available number of beds to assist Covid-19 patients, we have reallocated key resources to hotspots, and we have provided additional training to upskill nursing staff from other units to assist in areas, such as ICU and high care," it said. 

The group said it was important, however, to note that not all Covid-19 patients required ICU or ventilation, and that many admitted patients were treated successfully with supplemental oxygen and other supportive treatment modalities.

"While this situation remains fluid and is evaluated on a frequent basis, we would emphasise the need for the public to manage their own health and adjust their behaviour to manage their risk and reduce their risk of infection by the coronavirus." 

As of Friday, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 901 538, with 8 725 new cases. The number of deaths was at 24 285.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7927 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7131 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2822 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

14h ago

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.03)
Silver
25.78
(+0.08)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
52.22
(+1.36)
Palladium
2351.00
(+0.31)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo