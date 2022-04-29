1h ago

Covid-19, misinformation behind lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa case being a no-show, court hears

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
Advocate Malesela Teffo
Advocate Malesela Teffo
  • Advocate Malesela Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Friday after his arrest on Thursday.
  • Teffo was arrested in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in full view of the media.
  • He was granted R10 000 bail.

Advocate Malesela Teffo, representing four of the men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, has been released on R10 000 bail. 

Teffo appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on Friday, following his dramatic arrest on Thursday inside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. 

A warrant of arrest had been executed after Teffo allegedly failed to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on 27 January on a separate matter in which he was an accused. 

READ | Timing of Teffo's arrest at Meyiwa trial aimed at 'humiliating' him, advocates' body suggests

On Friday, the court cancelled the warrant of arrest. 

Prosecutor, advocate Mzwandile Nkabinde, asked the court to set bail at R5 000, saying Teffo had failed to appear in court twice. The case related to trespassing and assault charges.

However, Teffo's legal representative, advocate Timothy Tshepo Thobane, said his client had failed to appear in court in January because he had Covid-19. 

The second time he failed to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court was because the investigating officer had apparently told his attorney that his matter was transferred to the Johannesburg Regional Court, Thobane said.

He was told that investigating officer in the matter would contact him on a way forward.  

ALSO READ | Teffo’s arrest was retaliation for his exposure of criminal justice system failures - activists

Thobane then suggested bail be reduced to R4 000. 

Despite this, the court set bail at R10 000. 

The matter was postponed to 27 May. 

News24 reported that following a postponement of the Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday, Teffo was arrested by an investigating officer with the help of members of the police's Tactical Response Team, who had been providing security during the trial.

This was carried out in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria and in full view of the media.

