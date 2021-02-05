10m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Mkhize assures SA that vaccines are safe: 'There has been rigorous testing'

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
GCIS
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has given the assurance that Covid-19 vaccines are safe.
  • Briefing Parliament Mkhize said the vaccines have undergone rigorous testing.
  • After receiving one millions doses from India, South Africa is set to receive more vaccines later in the year.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines will be safe to administer to people to protect them from the virus.

Mkhize briefed Parliament’s health portfolio committee on Friday.

“The vaccines would have gone through a rigorous testing and analysis that would have proved its level of safety,” Mkhize told MPs.

The Health minister’s briefing comes after the arrival of one million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from India on Monday.

His presentation to the committee revealed that another 117 000 doses were expected from Pfizer this month.

READ | Covid-19 antibody tests now cost as little as R130

The country was expecting a total of nine million doses from Johnson & Johnson, and around 4.2 million from Covax.

Mkhize said government are in the process of contracting major developers to provide vaccines.

The Russian and Chinese vaccines are also being considered.

Available

There is, however, a shortfall of around 38 million doses of vaccines, but Mkhize says this shortfall will be made up as and when vaccines become available.

Mkhize said 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been secured.

The vaccines had been secured from Pfizer, and authorities were waiting for manufacturers to submit final agreements. These would include the delivery dates and exact amounts.

READ | Covid-19 vaccine pricing, timelines revealed - 40 million dose shortfall expected in 2021

Mkhize said vaccines won’t be administered to patients if it is proven unsafe.

“There are many variations of conditions. The vaccine shows various efficacy, depending on various conditions. Largely the vaccine we are bringing (in) is safe. For any other individual there well may be certain responses or reaction that will come from the body. On their own, it does not mean the vaccines are unsafe,” Mkhize said.

With just days before the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers, provincial governments are continuing to present roll-out strategies that are still thin on details. 

READ ALSO | Covid-19: Traditional, inter-faith leaders pledge support for govt's vaccine rollout plan

The vaccine is currently undergoing tests in Bloemfontein before being distributed to provinces. The Health Department had also started the online registration of healthcare workers.

Mkhize said the current issues around distribution will be addressed with provincial health departments.

He has also called on community leaders to help government

“We should not send fear out into the public about our vaccines. Let’s rather send clear messages on the vaccines. If there are any issues around corruption, lets talk about it,” he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirushealth
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
13% - 103 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 119 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
71% - 553 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.84
(+1.01)
ZAR/GBP
20.37
(+0.61)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(+0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.81)
Gold
1812.35
(+0.96)
Silver
26.97
(+2.53)
Platinum
1123.50
(+2.74)
Brent Crude
59.00
(+0.65)
Palladium
2346.50
(+2.47)
All Share
64289.48
(+0.79)
Top 40
58877.36
(+0.66)
Financial 15
12588.84
(+3.14)
Industrial 25
86793.34
(-0.01)
Resource 10
60732.47
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo