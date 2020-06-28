36m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Mopani district becomes Limpopo's new epicentre after 'cluster outbreak'

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • The Mopani district is now the epicentre of coronavirus cases in Limpopo.
  • Out of 866 cases in the province, the number of infections in that district is 147.
  • Monitoring will continue in the province.


There has been yet another "cluster outbreak" of Covid-19 cases in Limpopo, with the Mopani district now identified as the new epicentre of the pandemic in the province.

"We have now started to observe a trend in the Mopani district... [it is] moving from a district that had no cases at all to being an epicentre and the recovery rate is low," Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said on Sunday.

By late Sunday, the number of infections in the district stood at 147 out of a total of 866 in the entire province.

The Sekhukhune district was previously the province's epicentre due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the mining towns. 

Ramathuba said an epicentre was determined by the increment of infection numbers and the slow recovery rate among patients. 

ALSO READ | Teachers using fake doctors' notes to avoid returning to school - Limpopo command council

She said, although mines in the Phalaborwa area were the source, the main factor behind the fast spread of the disease was non-adherence to health protocols by members of the public.

"There is a mine that has registered a lot of cases. It started with one worker coming from the Eastern Cape.

"But what is concerning is that other miners are residing at different places within communities. This tells us that there could be a lot of [Covid-19] spread in the communities," Ramathuba said.

She believes adherence to health protocols by members of the public should be "essential" and "non-negotiable". 

She gave an example of the infection of 15 healthcare workers from one clinic in the province.

"When you tell people to practice social distancing, they don't do that. People sit in groups and have lunch together, " Ramathuba said.

After its meeting on Sunday, the Provincial Coronavirus Command Council  indicated that its monitoring exercises in the province would continue.

A total 963 000 pupils are expected back at school in the province on 6 July.

The Professional Educators Union (PEU) also raised concerns that adhering to social distancing at schools may be a challenge.

Union provincial secretary Mosadi Sekwadi said there were schools that were currently closed in the province due to detection of Covid-19.

"If they are closing schools when there is still only Grade 7s and 12s, what about when all other learners are back at schools?" Sekwadi said.

Related Links
Covid-19: Teachers using fake doctors' notes to avoid returning to school - Limpopo command council
Student body threatens Limpopo school shutdown amid Covid-19 concerns
Covid-19: Special Investigating Unit closes 3 offices after employee tests positive
Read more on:
polokwanecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
68% - 3928 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 1054 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
14% - 800 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo