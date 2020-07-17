1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: More than 16 000 teachers have comorbidities, says Motshekga

Jason Felix
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • Around 16 000 teachers across the country have underlying health conditions - a Covid-19 risk factor.
  • Basic Education Minister Angie Mothshekga says the number of educators who work from home will be finalised.
  • The reopening of schools and a surge in Covid-19 cases has been fiercely debated since schools opened for Grade 7s and 12s.

Just over 16 000 teachers have underlying health conditions, placing them at higher risk should they contract Covid-19, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has revealed, as the stand-off between unions and government escalates over whether schools must remain open.

In a written parliamentary question, the DA's Nomsa Marchesi asked Motshekga for details on the total number of teachers who have declared, since 1 June, that they suffer from comorbidities.

In response, Mothskekga said: "As at 23 June, 16 168 educators had declared comorbidities. The processing of applications is ongoing, and therefore the numbers are not final".

Motshekga said the number of educators who work from home, would be finalised once the process of approving and granting all concessions had been completed.

"Collective Agreement 1 of 2020 provides for a concession for educators employed in terms of the Employment of Educators Act, 1998 (EEA), who are at risk in terms of the listed Covid-19 risk factors. The concession provides for measures to accommodate such educators in the workplace or working from home.  Therefore, not all educators will work from home. The work that the educators working from home perform, depends on the nature of work and the availability of resources or tools of trade. Therefore, the work could range from conducting classes remotely to basic level preparing lesson plans, all within the official job description of the educator," the minister said.

READ | New lockdown regulations: Pupils should not be sent home alone if they do not have a mask

She said that, where needed, a substitute would be provided.

"Provision of a substitute, and the type of a substitute provided, will depend on the extent of work the educator at home is able to accomplish. This may range from a fully qualified substitute to fully replace an educator at home, to a teacher aid or assistant that will act under the guidance of the educator at home, or another educator present at school," she said.

News24 reported that schools and a surge in Covid-19 cases have been a talking point since their reopening on 8 June, when most Grade 7 and 12 pupils returned to their classrooms.

Teachers' unions, many parents and some experts were up in arms over the reopening of schools at a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing daily.

Protests in many parts of Cape Town and Johannesburg saw calls for schools to remain closed become louder as pupils and teachers tested positive across the country.

The Western Cape and Gauteng were the worst affected.

Various organisations, including Mmusi Maimane's One South Africa Movement (OSAM) and teachers' union Sadtu, have been calling for schools to close.

OSAM and Maimane approached the courts, but were unsuccessful in their bid to have schools closed.

The country’s largest teacher union Sadtu on Tuesday announced it had resolved that schools be closed during this period.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) has also been calling for schools to be closed.

Related Links
Cosas Limpopo's plea to pupils to abandon classes amid Covid-19 peak falls on deaf ears
Reopening of schools under discussion, Ramaphosa and govt to engage with stakeholders
10 teachers from a North West school test positive for Covid-19
Read more on:
angie motshekgaeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
16% - 1034 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
45% - 2876 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
39% - 2486 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

7h ago

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can not spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo