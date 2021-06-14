Covid-19: More than 3 800 people hospitalised in Gauteng

As of 13 June, 3 859 people had been hospitalised for Covid-19 in Gauteng.

The province had 505 322 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 456 745 recoveries.

As of 13 June, 11 673 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the province.

More than 3 800 people are currently hospitalised for Covid-19 in Gauteng, in what is being called the third wave of infections of the novel coronavirus.



In a statement on Monday, the Gauteng provincial government said, as of 13 June, 3 859 people were currently battling Covid-19 in private and public hospitals.

Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province increased by 797 admissions over the past nine days. Previously, News24 reported that, as of 4 June, 3 062 people had been hospitalised in Gauteng due to Covid-19.

READ | Covid-19: Two Gauteng schools closed after pupils, teachers test positive

Covid-19 related deaths in the province increased by 310 over the past nine days. On 4 June, Gauteng had 11 363 Covid-19 related deaths. As of 13 June, that number had increased to 11 673.

As of Sunday, Gauteng had recorded 505 322 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 456 745 recoveries.

Johannesburg remains the worst-affected municipality, with 198 309 infections and 3 643 deaths, followed by Tshwane, with 134 595 infections and 3 326 deaths.

READ | Move SA to Level 3 lockdown, MAC members urge as hospital bed capacity dwindles in Gauteng

New infections recorded on 13 June were as follows:



Johannesburg: 1 975 Tshwane: 1 318 Ekurhuleni: 979 West Rand: 368 Sedibeng: 229

Countrywide, as of 13 June, a total of 1 747 082 confirmed infections had been recorded, with 7 657 new cases identified in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. The death toll was at 57 765.

Meanwhile, according to the national Department of Health, 1 773 417 people had received the Covid-19 vaccine, which included the single dose Johnson & Johnson and the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.