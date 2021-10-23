Covid-19: More than 35 000 children vaccinated in 3 days - health department

More than 35 000 children were vaccinated in three days.

Vaccination for children 12 and older opened on Wednesday.

The health department has recorded more than 93 000 registrations in children aged 12 to 17.

More than 35 000 children between the ages of 12 and 17 received vaccines over three days.



The Department of Health announced Friday had seen the highest number of vaccinations, following the opening of the vaccination programme to children on Wednesday.

This new age cohort will add around six million additional people to the country's vaccination programme.

The department said it hoped to vaccinate at least half of this age group by the start of the school holidays.

A total of 35 739 children, 12 and older, were vaccinated by Friday.

The highest number of registrations and vaccinations were recorded on Friday, compared to Wednesday and Thursday, it added.

There were 7 471 registrations for children 12 and older on Wednesday and 5 712 on Thursday. This number tripled on Friday, with 17 781 vaccinations being administered to children 12 and older.



As of Friday, 21 228 643 vaccines had been administered across the country.

The department also recorded 93 753 registrations in this age group.

More than 39 000 children signed up for Covid-19 vaccination on day one of registration for kids, News24 previously reported.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the move to vaccinate children would ensure households could achieve immunity against Covid-19 and to allow fewer disruptions during the end-of-year school examination period.

There are currently no vaccination sites at schools, but children 12 and older can access vaccines at public and private vaccination sites.

All children aged 12 and older are eligible to receive one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Children in this age group also do not need their parent's consent to get a vaccine.

