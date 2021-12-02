1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: More than 6 000 new infections in Gauteng, as 8 561 new cases detected nationally

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bisham Sewal (79) gets his vaccination shot at the FF Robeiro Clinic at Sammy Marks Square vaccination site in Pretoria.
Bisham Sewal (79) gets his vaccination shot at the FF Robeiro Clinic at Sammy Marks Square vaccination site in Pretoria.
Alet Pretorius
  • South Africa recorded 8 561 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
  • 28 new deaths have been recorded, bringing the confirmed death toll to 89 871.
  • Gauteng accounted for 72% of the new cases recorded on Wednesday.

More than 6 000 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in Gauteng, with a total of 8 561 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 being recorded countrywide on Wednesday.

This compared to the 4 373 cases on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Wednesday, the country recorded 2 976 613 laboratory-confirmed cases. There have been 28 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the confirmed death toll to 89 871.

"The NICD… reports that 8 561 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 16.5% positivity rate," the statement read.

The majority of new cases on Wednesday were from Gauteng, which accounted for 72%, followed by the Western Cape with 7%. KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 6%, Mpumalanga and North West 4% each, Limpopo 3%, the Free State 2%, and the Eastern Cape 1%. The Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of new cases.

Gauteng recorded 6 168 new cases on Wednesday, the Western Cape 626 and KwaZulu-Natal 476.

There were 135 new hospital admissions in the last 24-hour reporting cycle. As of Wednesday, 2 550 people were in hospital for Covid-19.

South Africa conducted 19 529 031 cumulative tests, of which 51 977 were carried out in the last 24-hour cycle.

According to the Department of Health, 25 782 259 vaccine doses have been administered. Of those, 165 775 were administered in the last 24-hour cycle. To date, 14 396 445 adults are fully vaccinated, and 510 255 children received one vaccine dose.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthnicdgautengcoronavirushealthlockdown
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 6662 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2638 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.26
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.11
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.6%
Gold
1,775.67
-0.4%
Silver
22.36
+0.2%
Palladium
1,761.71
+1.0%
Platinum
944.64
+0.9%
Brent Crude
68.87
-0.5%
Top 40
64,786
0.0%
All Share
71,198
0.0%
Resource 10
67,859
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,997
0.0%
Financial 15
13,880
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo