Covid-19: More than 80 000 active cases in Gauteng, with nearly 40% recorded in the City of Joburg

As of Sunday, Gauteng has more than 80 000 active cases.

Nearly 40% of those cases are in the City of Johannesburg.

The president revealed the province accounted for more than 60% of new cases in the country.

As of Sunday, the national Department of Health's graphics showed Gauteng had 620 956 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 12 601 deaths and 524 202 recoveries which equates to 84 153 active cases.

On Monday morning, the Gauteng Department of Health released its daily breakdown of cases per district.

The province has five districts – the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane, City of Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, and West Rand.

The provincial breakdown of confirmed cases, recoveries, and deaths, according to the provincial health department, are as follows:



- The City of Johannesburg recorded 243 729 confirmed cases, of which 206 330 are recoveries and 3 964 deaths. These equate to 33 435 active cases. - The City of Ekurhuleni recorded 127 194 confirmed cases, 108 042 recoveries, and 2 869 deaths, which equated to 16 283 active cases. - Tshwane had 168 785 confirmed cases, 140 593 recoveries, and 3 523 deaths, which equated to 24 669 active cases. - Sedibeng recorded 37 794 confirmed cases, 33 056 recoveries, and 1 084 deaths, which translated to 3 654 active cases. - The West Rand had 39 076 confirmed cases, 32 311 recoveries, and 1 083 deaths, which equated to 5 682 active cases.

In addition, there were 4 378 confirmed cases in the unallocated category, 78 deaths, and 3 870 recoveries, which equated to 430 active cases.

The unallocated category refers to confirmed cases in the province that are yet to be allocated to one of the districts.

According to the province's figures, this meant the City of Johannesburg accounted for nearly 40% of the total active cases as of Sunday, followed by Tshwane with 30% and Ekurhuleni accounting for approximately 19% of active cases.



South Africa is currently in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and as of Sunday has been moved to an adjusted Level 4 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address that Gauteng now accounted for more than 60% of new cases in the country.

As a result, he announced, among other things, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes would be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or the transportation of goods.

"At present, Gauteng has made available 830 additional beds by postponing elective surgery and another 400 beds constructed with alternative building technology that are now being activated," Ramaphosa said.

The president added the Gauteng health department was recruiting additional human resources to support the increased workload, News24 reported.