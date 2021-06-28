1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: More than 80 000 active cases in Gauteng, with nearly 40% recorded in the City of Joburg

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There are more than 80 000 active Covid-19 cases in Gauteng.
There are more than 80 000 active Covid-19 cases in Gauteng.
Laszlo Balogh/Getty Images
  • As of Sunday, Gauteng has more than 80 000 active cases.
  • Nearly 40% of those cases are in the City of Johannesburg.
  • The president revealed the province accounted for more than 60% of new cases in the country.

As of Sunday, the national Department of Health's graphics showed Gauteng had 620 956 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 12 601 deaths and 524 202 recoveries which equates to 84 153 active cases.

On Monday morning, the Gauteng Department of Health released its daily breakdown of cases per district.

The province has five districts – the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane, City of Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, and West Rand.

READ | Lockdown: You can go to jail for visiting Gauteng - unless you're there for these reasons

The provincial breakdown of confirmed cases, recoveries, and deaths, according to the provincial health department, are as follows:

- The City of Johannesburg recorded 243 729 confirmed cases, of which 206 330 are recoveries and 3 964 deaths. These equate to 33 435 active cases.

- The City of Ekurhuleni recorded 127 194 confirmed cases, 108 042 recoveries, and 2 869 deaths, which equated to 16 283 active cases.

- Tshwane had 168 785 confirmed cases, 140 593 recoveries, and 3 523 deaths, which equated to 24 669 active cases.

- Sedibeng recorded 37 794 confirmed cases, 33 056 recoveries, and 1 084 deaths, which translated to 3 654 active cases.

- The West Rand had 39 076 confirmed cases, 32 311 recoveries, and 1 083 deaths, which equated to 5 682 active cases.

In addition, there were 4 378 confirmed cases in the unallocated category, 78 deaths, and 3 870 recoveries, which equated to 430 active cases.

The unallocated category refers to confirmed cases in the province that are yet to be allocated to one of the districts.

According to the province's figures, this meant the City of Johannesburg accounted for nearly 40% of the total active cases as of Sunday, followed by Tshwane with 30% and Ekurhuleni accounting for approximately 19% of active cases.

READ | Gauteng Covid-19 data inaccuracies emphasise lack of accurate accounting for coronavirus outbreak

South Africa is currently in the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and as of Sunday has been moved to an adjusted Level 4 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address that Gauteng now accounted for more than 60% of new cases in the country.

As a result, he announced, among other things, travel in and out of the province for leisure purposes would be prohibited. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or the transportation of goods.

"At present, Gauteng has made available 830 additional beds by postponing elective surgery and another 400 beds constructed with alternative building technology that are now being activated," Ramaphosa said.

The president added the Gauteng health department was recruiting additional human resources to support the increased workload, News24 reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealth
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
30% - 1847 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
70% - 4394 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.24
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,779.41
-0.1%
Silver
26.14
+0.1%
Palladium
2,690.50
+2.1%
Platinum
1,099.50
-1.5%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
59,821
-0.5%
All Share
65,809
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,604
-0.7%
Industrial 25
86,459
+0.1%
Financial 15
12,789
-2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

10h ago

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

13h ago

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo