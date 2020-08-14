15m ago

Covid-19: Most of SA's 260 new fatalities in Eastern Cape, recovery rate improves further

Riaan Grobler
South Africa's coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 76%.
South Africa's coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 76%.
  • The Eastern Cape has reported the most coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. 
  • South Africa's recovery rate continues to improve and is well above the global average. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the possible easing of lockdown regulations. 

South Africa's Covid-19 death toll had climbed to 11 270 by Thursday night, with 260 new deaths reported since the last update from the Department of Health. Sixty-eight of these fatalities were recorded in the Eastern Cape. 

Provincially, the other fatalities were reported as follows: 62 in the Free State, 30 in Gauteng, 39 in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 in Limpopo, 18 in Mpumalanga, 21 in the Western Cape and eight in the Northern Cape.

LIVE | SA Covid-19 cases increase by 3 946, deaths up by 260

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said. 

There has been a slight improvement in the country's recovery rate, which now stands at 76%, a high figure considering the global recovery rate of 62%

At the time of publication, there were almost 21 million cases worldwide and almost 13 million recoveries. More than 750 000 people succumbed to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins' coronavirus resource centre.  

By Thursday night, South Africa had recorded 437 617 recoveries. 

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 315 497 with 20 063 new tests conducted since the last report, according to Mkhize.

case data
Case data at 13 August.
province
Data per province at 13 August.

Decision on move to Alert Level 2 expected

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and Cabinet have been advised to lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes and alcohol and move the country to Alert Level Two of the nationwide lockdown, News24 reported earlier.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his decision this week.

News24 has confirmed that Ramaphosa chaired meetings of the NCCC and Cabinet on Tuesday where the overwhelming argument was in favour of fully reopening the economy.

This is in light of the fact that fewer confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported daily.

