Covid-19: Move Western Cape to lockdown Level 1, scrap state of disaster, requests Winde

Nicole McCain
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is lobbying for the province to be moved to lockdown Level 1.
  • Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape have continued to decrease.
  • Easing the restrictions is vital for economic recovery, Winde says.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for the further easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the end of the National State of Disaster.

The province "must be moved to Alert Level 1 as soon as possible", while the Western Cape is exiting its third wave of infections, Winde said in a statement.

"This move will provide much-needed support to our economy and enable us to get the balance right in saving both lives and jobs in our province," he said.

Winde previously told News24 each wave, and the resulting lockdown measures, had had a devastating impact on the province's economy, especially as the hospitality and tourism industries had taken knocks during traditional holiday periods.

Recent Statistics SA data found that jobs in the Western Cape had decreased by 53 000 between the first and second quarters of this year.

Western Cape health department indicators have shown a significant decline in Covid-19 hospitalisations, deaths, the test positivity rate and oxygen usage. The proportion of positive Covid-19 tests has also decreased to 10%. This was compared to 42% at its highest.

At the moment, there are about 120 new Covid-19 hospital admissions and 35 deaths in the province each day. At the peak of the third wave, there were around 360 new admissions and 120 deaths each day.

"Currently, the seven-day moving average for new cases in the Western Cape is 620. We know that we will have officially exited the third wave, in terms of the technical definition, once new infections are at 15% of the peak or 530 cases. We are quickly approaching this number," said Winde.

At the peak of the third wave, there were about 3 500 new diagnoses daily.

Winde said:

It is simply not justifiable to impose restrictions on the economy, especially at a time when we are facing a terrifying unemployment crisis and when the data clearly demonstrates that our healthcare platform has more than adequate capacity to respond. These restrictions must therefore be relaxed as soon as possible.

Winde has been lobbying for an end to the National State of Disaster since the province's cases began to decrease.

"The national government cannot use this extreme tool forever, especially if we are to grow the economy and create the jobs our country needs to recover. That is why I will request from national government a clear plan for its termination, with set timeframes," he said.

