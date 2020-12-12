1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Nearly 1 000 Rage festival goers from Gauteng test positive

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nearly 1 000 Rage festival goers have tested positive for Covid-19.
Nearly 1 000 Rage festival goers have tested positive for Covid-19.
PHOTO: Pedro Pardo/AFP
  • The Gauteng health department has tracked down 1 322 matric revellers who attended a rage event in KwaZulu-Natal. At least 1 050 of them have been tested for Covid-19.
  • 984 of them tested positive and out of their 340 contacts, 32 tested positive.
  • Health authorities urged pupils to co-operate and present themselves for testing and isolate for 10 days as per Covid19 protocols.

    The Gauteng health department has said 1 322 matric rage revellers have been identified, with 984 of them testing positive for Covid-19.

    Groups of festival goers - who attended the annual rage event in KwaZulu-Natal - were tracked down and identified in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

    "Out of 1 322 students from the Johannesburg and Tshwane districts in the main, 1 050 have already undergone testing for Covid-19. Of these, 984 tested positive. These students had 340 contacts of which 32 tested positive," department spokesperson Kwera Kekana said in a statement on Sunday.

    READ | All Rage Festival events postponed 'until further notice'

    The department was concerned about unco-operative pupils as healthcare workers continue with contact tracing. At least 99 pupils would not co-operate while 173 others either had supplied wrong contact information or were unreachable.

    "We call on those who went to the rage event to quarantine themselves for 14 days and go for testing urgently. Those who test positive will need to isolate for a mandatory 10 days," Kekana said.

    READ | Covid-19: SA officially enters second wave

    The government has identified parties and other crowded events as superspreaders this festive season. Authorities have implored South Africans to avoid large gatherings as infections have increased exponentially ahead of the December holiday season.

    South Africa has officially entered the second wave with more than 8 000 infections in the past two days.

    We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
    In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
    Subscribe to News24
    Read more on:
    gautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealthlockdown
    Lottery
    3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes, I will
    43% - 3774 votes
    No, I will not
    40% - 3504 votes
    Only if it is affordable
    17% - 1479 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

    9h ago

    MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
    PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

    14h ago

    PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

    11 Dec

    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

    04 Dec

    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

    27 Nov

    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

    20 Nov

    PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
    view
    ZAR/USD
    15.18
    (-0.22)
    ZAR/GBP
    20.00
    (-0.12)
    ZAR/EUR
    18.31
    (-0.11)
    ZAR/AUD
    11.40
    (-0.12)
    ZAR/JPY
    0.15
    (-0.90)
    Gold
    1839.26
    (+0.01)
    Silver
    23.94
    (+0.03)
    Platinum
    1011.51
    (+0.50)
    Brent Crude
    49.93
    (-0.56)
    Palladium
    2310.48
    (+0.58)
    All Share
    59412.61
    (+0.22)
    Top 40
    54458.61
    (+0.23)
    Financial 15
    11751.04
    (+2.03)
    Industrial 25
    79659.55
    (+0.55)
    Resource 10
    56663.95
    (-0.97)
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
    Feel Good
    Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

    27 Nov

    Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

    27 Nov

    Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
    forsubscribers
    FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

    24 Nov

    FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
    More Feel Good news stories
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
    Iab Logo