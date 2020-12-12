Covid-19: Nearly 1 000 Rage festival goers from Gauteng test positive

The Gauteng health department has tracked down 1 322 matric revellers who attended a rage event in KwaZulu-Natal. At least 1 050 of them have been tested for Covid-19.

984 of them tested positive and out of their 340 contacts, 32 tested positive.

Health authorities urged pupils to co-operate and present themselves for testing and isolate for 10 days as per Covid19 protocols.

Groups of festival goers - who attended the annual rage event in KwaZulu-Natal - were tracked down and identified in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

"Out of 1 322 students from the Johannesburg and Tshwane districts in the main, 1 050 have already undergone testing for Covid-19. Of these, 984 tested positive. These students had 340 contacts of which 32 tested positive," department spokesperson Kwera Kekana said in a statement on Sunday.

The department was concerned about unco-operative pupils as healthcare workers continue with contact tracing. At least 99 pupils would not co-operate while 173 others either had supplied wrong contact information or were unreachable.

"We call on those who went to the rage event to quarantine themselves for 14 days and go for testing urgently. Those who test positive will need to isolate for a mandatory 10 days," Kekana said.

The government has identified parties and other crowded events as superspreaders this festive season. Authorities have implored South Africans to avoid large gatherings as infections have increased exponentially ahead of the December holiday season.



South Africa has officially entered the second wave with more than 8 000 infections in the past two days.