Covid-19: Nearly 21 000 new cases and 441 deaths recorded

Ntwaagae Seleka
(Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
  • A total of 20 999 new cases have been identified since the last report.
  • The total number of Covid-19 cases identified is 1 170 590.
  • Nearly 21 000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the country in the past 24-hour cycle, while 441 new deaths were recorded.

Health Minister Zweli said 20 999 new cases have been identified since the last report.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 cases identified stands at 1 170 590.

"A cumulative total of 6 967 478 tests have been completed, with 69 271 tests conducted since the last report. Regrettably, we report 441 new Covid-19-related deaths," he added.

KwaZulu-Natal registered 132 deaths, the Western Cape 119, Gauteng 75, the Eastern Cape 70, the Free State 23, Limpopo 11, Mpumalanga 7 and the Northern Cape four.

The total number of people who died from Covid-19-related illnesses now stands 31 809.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. Our recoveries now stand at 938 216, representing a recovery rate of 80.1%," Mkhize said.

