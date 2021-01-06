1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Netcare calls back staff from leave after 'alarming' rise in hospital admissions

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Netcare hospitals are noting a sharp rise in admissions.
Netcare hospitals are noting a sharp rise in admissions.
Getty Images
  • Netcare hospitals are experiencing an increase in the number of patient admissions due to Covid-19.
  • Hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo are currently experiencing an unprecedented demand in hospitalisation, with some in Polokwane and Netcare Pholoso Hospital more than fully occupied.
  • Hospitals in Gauteng are already experiencing an alarming rise and this is expected to worsen over the next two weeks.

Netcare hospitals in parts of the country are experiencing a huge increase in the number of patient admissions due to Covid-19.

Facilities in the Western Cape have also started to reflect an increase in admissions.

Netcare hospitals in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal are currently experiencing an unprecedented demand in hospitalisation, with some in Polokwane as well as Netcare Pholoso Hospital more than fully occupied.

READ | Covid-19: SANDF troops to be deployed to aid Western Cape

Netcare group CEO Dr Richard Friedland said they have recorded "a heartening decrease in hospitalisations in the Eastern Cape for the fourth week running".

He added it was expected that through the month of January, the Eastern Cape would recover to the levels of Covid-19 last seen before the second wave.

Alarming rise

"In Gauteng, we are, as expected, already experiencing an alarming rise in admissions of Covid-19 patients across all our facilities and this is expected to rapidly worsen over the next two weeks," Friedland warned.

He acknowledged the newly imposed lockdown and restrictions on alcohol sales for having a dampening effect on violence and accident-related trauma cases, reducing the burden within Netcare's accident and emergency departments.

The company has commissioned a temporary Clinical Decision Unit that can accommodate up to 80 patients to ease the burden on emergency departments.

READ |  Covid-19: Netcare suspends some surgeries, limits visitors nationwide

"The fully air conditioned Clinical Decision Unit, which has received approval and support from the Limpopo health MEC [Dr Phophi Ramathuba], will be operational from 7 January and will provide oxygenation, ablution facilities and safe areas for donning and doffing of personal protective equipment [PPE] for nurses and doctors. An additional 60 staff members have been deployed to assist at the hospital," said Friedland.

Staff called back from leave

Netcare has called all staff back from leave and is expecting to have staff levels back to full complement by the end of this week.

The company has also recruited several doctors, social workers and clinical associates to assist hospitals and physicians.

“We have also advertised for students to assist part-time. We have received over 3 500 applications and are currently processing the applications so that the students can be deployed in various hospitals in non-clinical roles.

"Netcare has procured an additional 1 100 oxygenators. The machines, which can produce up to four litres of oxygen per minute each, brings the total fleet of oxygenators to 1 400 and will decrease the burden on the oxygen supply within our hospitals.

"We have also purchased an additional 100 high-flow nasal devices, which will arrive in mid-January. This brings the total number of high-flow nasal devices in the group to 626. In addition, we have a total of 1 105 ventilators in the group," said Friedland.

The company said it had purchased adequate supplies of the appropriate drugs and consumables as well as PPE to last it throughout the second wave.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netcarehealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 15355 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12977 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4827 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(-0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.54
(-0.79)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.30)
Gold
1905.13
(-2.31)
Silver
26.82
(-2.66)
Platinum
1089.00
(-1.13)
Brent Crude
53.52
(+4.91)
Palladium
2436.00
(-0.59)
All Share
61857.42
(+1.54)
Top 40
56877.60
(+1.61)
Financial 15
11676.35
(+0.39)
Industrial 25
79959.54
(+0.22)
Resource 10
63718.39
(+3.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo